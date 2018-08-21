Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah plays pivotal role in victory over Crystal Palace
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (left) and Crystal Palace's James Tomkins vie for the ball in Monday's match at Selhurst Park. Liverpool won 2-0.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah plays pivotal role in victory over Crystal Palace

AP

LONDON – Mohamed Salah won a first-half penalty converted by James Milner and also played in Sadio Mane for a late goal as Liverpool beat 10-man Crystal Palace 2-0 on Monday for its second straight win to open the Premier League.

In a typical all-action display by Salah, the Egypt forward was also the player fouled by Aaron Wan-Bissaka that earned the Palace right back a straight red card in the 75th minute because he was the last man.

The score was 1-0 at the time, Milner having slotted in the penalty on the stroke of halftime after Salah tumbled under a challenge from Mamadou Sakho.

Mane secured victory in the third minute of stoppage time when he ran onto a pass from his own half by Salah, advanced half the length of the field, and rounded the goalkeeper to shoot into an empty net.

Liverpool started the season with a 4-0 thrashing of West Ham and is living up to its billing as a potential threat to title favorite Manchester City, the defending champion.

Liverpool has yet to concede a goal and carries a constant threat with its front three of Salah — last season’s top scorer in the Premier League — Mane and Roberto Firmino. Mane already has three goals this season.

The closest Palace came to scoring was when Andros Townsend curled a long-rage shot against the crossbar in the first half.

Liverpool and City are two of six teams with the maximum six points.

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Japan's Riko Ueki (center) celebrates after scoring the opening goal against England in the semifinals of the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup on Monday.
Young Nadeshiko down England to reach U20 Women's World Cup final
Goals by Riko Ueki and Jun Endo on Monday propelled Japan to its first-ever FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup final with a 2-0 win over England. Nineteen-year-old Ueki opened the scoring in th...
Andres Iniesta (8) and his Vissel Kobe teammates celebrate after a 2-0 win at Shonan Bellmare on Sunday.
Andres Iniesta and Fernando Torres set to square off in Emperor's Cup clash
Spanish stars Andres Iniesta and Fernando Torres appear set to clash on Wednesday after both players were registered for the Emperor's Cup by their respective J. League clubs. Iniesta's ...
Yuya Kubo
Yuya Kubo moves to Nuremberg on season-long loan
Japan striker Yuya Kubo has been loaned to Bundesliga side Nuremberg for the 2018-19 season by Gent, the Belgian first-division club announced Sunday. The loan includes an option for Kub...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (left) and Crystal Palace's James Tomkins vie for the ball in Monday's match at Selhurst Park. Liverpool won 2-0.

, , , , ,