Andres Iniesta and Fernando Torres set to square off in Emperor’s Cup clash

Spanish stars Andres Iniesta and Fernando Torres appear set to clash on Wednesday after both players were registered for the Emperor’s Cup by their respective J. League clubs.

Iniesta’s Vissel Kobe will travel to Best Amenity Stadium to take on Torres’ Sagan Tosu, with a spot in the tournament’s quarterfinals on the line.

Vissel advanced to the Round of 16 last month with a dominant 6-1 win over JEF United Chiba, while Sagan managed a 3-1 victory over Tokushima Vortis.

Both teams hope to make the Emperor’s Cup their first major trophy. While Iniesta has been in fine form for Vissel, scoring twice in the team’s last three J. League matches, Torres remains without a goal for Sagan who currently occupy the league’s relegation playoff spot.

“I’ll be playing against my friend Fernando Torres in our next match,” Iniesta said after his team’s 2-0 win on Sunday at Shonan Bellmare, according to Goal.com. “It will be a special match. We want a good result that will let us advance to the next round.”

The two players last stood on the same pitch as opponents in Feb. 2017, when Iniesta’s Barcelona won at Torres’ Atletico Madrid by a 2-1 margin.

Vissel are scheduled to host Sagan in the J. League’s 32nd round on Nov. 10.