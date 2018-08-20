Japanese basketball players sent home from Asian Games for soliciting sex in Jakarta

The Japanese Olympic Committee has penalized four players on the men’s basketball team at the Asian Games for buying sex in Jakarta, a senior official said Monday.

Japanese delegation chief Yasuhiro Yamashita, speaking at a press conference in the Indonesian capital, said the committee has stripped the players of their national team membership and sent them home.

Following their game on Thursday, the players left the athletes’ village for a Japanese restaurant in a major entertainment district wearing their team uniforms. After dinner, they were solicited by touts on the street to go to a nearby hotel with women, and they went ahead with “such action,” Yamashita said.