Summer Koshien: From the inside
Chiben Wakayama players stretch during practice. | LANCE HENDERSTEIN

Summer Koshien: From the inside

by Lance Henderstein

Comntributing Writer

While living in Japan, I spent languid summers watching Koshien on television. I’d rise before the first game and pour cold mugicha (barley tea) as cicadas hummed outside my open windows.

It’s the sounds I remember most.

The chatter of the announcers punctuated by aluminum bat pings from foul balls, hits, and home runs. The bands playing brassy versions of pop songs from the past. Koshien is as auditory as it is visual.

But I’d never been able to make the trip to see it live.

For the last few years, I’ve been shooting a photobook in Wakayama. During frequent trips, I’d built a good relationship with the prefecture. When I realized the dates of this year’s visit aligned with the start of the tournament I decided to ask the prefecture for an introduction to Chiben Wakayama High School in hopes of photographing their run.

Thankfully, the prefecture vouched for me and the school agreed to let me shoot the team with restrictions.

I agreed and looked forward to a few weeks with the team as it went far into the tournament.

They lost their very first game. That’s sports.

On the practice field, the players stretched and scrimmaged under the black skies of an approaching typhoon. At Koshien Stadium, cheerleaders positioned gloved hands as if casting incantations that might propel the team to victory, band members played each note like the key might determine the velocity of a pitch. Volunteers rushed to cool them all down with wet rags from ice water buckets.

Koshien is a celebration of locality through sports. The ballpark acts a space where people can gather together and feel proud of their hometowns.

And maybe, just maybe, that little high school from wherever you’re from can win on the biggest stage in Japanese amateur sport.

That’s the magic I was aiming to capture. The fleeting thrill of it all.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

The Hawks' Nobuhiro Matsuda hits a two-run double during the ninth inning against the Buffaloes on Sunday in Osaka.
Hawks score six in ninth to soar past Buffaloes
Kenta Imamiya equalized early and later drove in the go-ahead runs that sparked a ninth-inning charge as the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks rallied for an 8-4 win over the Orix Buffaloes. Making ...
The Angels' Shohei Ohtani connects on a three-run homer against the Rangers on Saturday in Arlington, Texas. The Angels won 11-7.
Ohtani comes off bench to hit three-run homer in victory
Albert Pujols keeps climbing up the career hits list and hurting the Texas Rangers in their home park. This time, he had some help from rookie sensation Shohei Ohtani. Pujols dro...
Swallow star Wladimir Balentien had hit 246 home runs, including 29 this year, before Sunday's game against the Hanshin Tigers.
Tokyo Yakult Swallows slugger Wladimir Balentien stays ahead of curve at plate
Every time Wladimir Balentien hits a home run, and he's hit quite a few since joining the Tokyo Yakult Swallows in 2011, he has to go back to the drawing board and recalibrate his approach. ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Chiben Wakayama players stretch during practice. | LANCE HENDERSTEIN The team stands on stage during a pep rally before leaving for Koshien. | LANCE HENDERSTEIN A Chiben Wakayama player watches a teammate receive a pitch. | LANCE HENDERSTEIN

7 IMAGES AVAILABLE

, , ,