Novak Djokovic to face Roger Federer in Cincinnati final

Novak Djokovic is again so close to the one title that eludes him.

The same nemesis is standing in his way, all over again.

It’s a moment in time: Djokovic vs. Federer for a title.

Djokovic closed in on a Western & Southern Open title with his 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 victory over Marin Cilic on Saturday. Then he watched Roger Federer advance to the finals as well when David Goffin retired in the second set with a shoulder injury.

The two tennis greats haven’t faced each other in two years because of injuries. They’re back for the 18th shared title match of their careers. Djokovic leads in head-to-head title matches 11-6. Djokovic leads the overall series 23-22.

Everyone knows who’s favored in this one.

“It would be the greatest challenge in Cincinnati, without a doubt, because he’s been dominating this tournament historically,” Djokovic said.

The second-ranked Federer has won it an unprecedented seven times, going 7-for-7 in finals. Three of those wins came over Djokovic, who is 0-5 in the finals. The only player with better final-round results at one tournament is Rafael Nadal, who is 11-0 in both French Open and Barcelona finals.

Federer has won 14 straight matches in Cincinnati and 17 of his last 18 sets. He’s held 95 consecutive service games while dominating the tournament.

“It’s great to be back in the finals, against Novak in particular,” Federer said. “There’s a lot riding on the match. It’s great to refresh a rivalry we’ve had for many years.”

On the women’s side, No. 1 Simona Halep will play for the title for the second year in a row and will be facing Kiki Bertens.

Djokovic is a tantalizing one victory away from the only ATP Masters 1000 title he’s never claimed. Djokovic is trying to become the first to win all nine events since the series started in 1990.

“My sixth time, I’ll try to win the title,” he said. “Obviously, this time I’m hoping I get my hands on the trophy.”