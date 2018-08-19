Yuya Osako scores in debut for Werder Bremen

Japan striker Yuya Osako scored in his debut for Werder Bremen on Saturday in the Bundesliga side’s 6-1 victory against Wormatia in the first round of the German Cup.

Osako opened the scoring in the ninth minute at EWR Arena off an assist from Austria midfielder Florian Kainz. It was Osako’s first appearance for Werder Bremen since joining after four seasons with Koln, which was relegated to the German league’s second division last season.

In the Belgian Pro League, Japan defender Wataru Endo notched his second goal of the season for Sint-Truiden to make it 1-1 in the 32nd minute against Waasland-Beveren. The match ended 2-2.

Endo also scored in his debut for the Belgian first-division side in a 1-1 draw away to Genk two weeks ago.