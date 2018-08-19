Nonaka claims first overall title

Kyodo

MUNICH, GERMANY – Miho Nonaka beat fellow Japanese climber Akiyo Noguchi to earn her first season title in women’s bouldering after finishing runner-up in the final event of ISFC Bouldering World Cup season on Saturday.

Both Nonaka, who won one World Cup event this season and placed second in the other six, and four-time season champion Noguchi completed all four problems in the final at Munich Olympic Stadium.

Slovenia’s Janja Garnbret won the six-athlete contest.

Still, Nonaka managed to hold on to her five-point lead over Noguchi in the overall standings.

“I can’t believe I’m the season champion,” said the 21-year-old Nonaka.

“I wanted to put on a performance that I wouldn’t regret later so I’m glad. One big title is a confidence boost,” she said.

Noguchi had to settle for third in Munich and second in the season standings. She had needed to place first or second ahead of Nonaka to take the season title.

For the men, 2016 champion Tomoa Narasaki finished second behind Jernej Kruder of Slovenia, with fellow Japanese climber Rei Sugimoto in third.

