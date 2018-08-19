Cristiano Ronaldo makes Serie A debut with Juventus

VERONA, ITALY – Juventus fans witnessed an unusual sight on Saturday as Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score for their team.

The Portugal forward made his Serie A debut as Juventus fought back to win 3-2 at Chievo Verona in the opening match of its title defense.

Ronaldo had scored in both preseason friendlies he played for Juventus but could not find the back of the net in his competitive debut.

There were encouraging signs for Juventus, though.

Ronaldo and Douglas Costa linked up well, notably in the 18th minute when Ronaldo’s effort went just the wrong side of the left post.

Ronaldo also fired narrowly over from a tight angle in the 30th minute.

“He moved well at times but he wasn’t picked out by his teammates,” Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri said. “He’s a different footballer, you can see that. He’s integrated into the team with ease.”

At 2-2, Ronaldo almost scored the winner, but Stefano Sorrentino got down to knock away his free kick.

Federico Bernardeschi netted the winner for Juventus in stoppage time.

Ronaldo stunned the soccer world when he moved from Real Madrid to Juventus in July in a Serie A record €112 million (then $131.5 million) deal.

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo moves the ball against Chievo Verona during their match on Saturday in Verona, Italy. The match was Ronaldo's first in the Italian league. | AP

