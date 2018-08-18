Diamondbacks continue winning ways at Petco
Arizona reliever Yoshihisa Hirano pitches against San Diego in the sixth inning on Friday night. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

/

Diamondbacks continue winning ways at Petco

AP, Kyodo

SAN DIEGO – The Arizona Diamondbacks are making themselves right at home at Petco Park.

Paul Goldschmidt hit a two-run home run, Steven Souza Jr. drove in three and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the San Diego Padres 9-4 on Friday night.

Goldschmidt drove the first pitch he saw from left-hander Joey Lucchesi out to left-center field for his 28th of the season. That got Arizona going en route to its sixth straight win over San Diego at Petco Park.

Reliever Yoshihisa Hirano (4-2) entered the game with Diamondbacks ahead 8-3 in the sixth and retired the side in order. He threw just six pitches and got each batter to fly out.

“There was a big gap in score so I threw strikes aggressively,” said Hirano. “Being able to throw good fastballs is what matters most.”

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo was pleased with his team’s offensive production.

“I thought it was a really good job by our guys to attack the starting pitcher,” Lovullo said.

“Goldie with the big two-run home run got us that lead, and we kept adding on.”

Robbie Ray started for Arizona and walked his first two batters. Ray allowed two hits and three runs over 4⅔ innings. Ray walked five and struck out three.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Indians starter Trevor Bauer will be out four to six weeks because of a stress fracture in his right leg.
Indians right-hander Trevor Bauer out with leg fracture
Trevor Bauer isn't going to let a stress fracture in his right leg get in the way of throwing a baseball. The Cleveland right-hander, one of the leading candidates for the AL Cy Young Aw...
The Fighters' Sho Nakata hits his 21st home run of the season in the ninth inning against the Lions on Friday night at MetLife Dome. Hokkaido Nippon Ham defeated Seibu 5-3.
Fighters' Sho Nakata, Brandon Laird ignite winning rally against Lions
A pair of big at-bats by Sho Nakata and Brandon Laird against tiring lefty Yusei Kikuchi lifted the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters to a 5-3 win against the Pacific League-leading Seibu Lions on Fr...
Shumpei Yoshikawa
Amateur hurler Shumpei Yoshikawa aims for the majors
Shumpei Yoshikawa, a 23-year-old pitcher and top amateur prospect, intends to skip Japanese pro ball and sign with a major league team, multiple sources said Thursday. Yoshikawa, current...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Arizona reliever Yoshihisa Hirano pitches against San Diego in the sixth inning on Friday night. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

, , , ,