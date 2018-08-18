Diamondbacks continue winning ways at Petco

The Arizona Diamondbacks are making themselves right at home at Petco Park.

Paul Goldschmidt hit a two-run home run, Steven Souza Jr. drove in three and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the San Diego Padres 9-4 on Friday night.

Goldschmidt drove the first pitch he saw from left-hander Joey Lucchesi out to left-center field for his 28th of the season. That got Arizona going en route to its sixth straight win over San Diego at Petco Park.

Reliever Yoshihisa Hirano (4-2) entered the game with Diamondbacks ahead 8-3 in the sixth and retired the side in order. He threw just six pitches and got each batter to fly out.

“There was a big gap in score so I threw strikes aggressively,” said Hirano. “Being able to throw good fastballs is what matters most.”

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo was pleased with his team’s offensive production.

“I thought it was a really good job by our guys to attack the starting pitcher,” Lovullo said.

“Goldie with the big two-run home run got us that lead, and we kept adding on.”

Robbie Ray started for Arizona and walked his first two batters. Ray allowed two hits and three runs over 4⅔ innings. Ray walked five and struck out three.