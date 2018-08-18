Indians right-hander Trevor Bauer out with leg fracture

Trevor Bauer isn’t going to let a stress fracture in his right leg get in the way of throwing a baseball.

The Cleveland right-hander, one of the leading candidates for the AL Cy Young Award, will be out four to six weeks with the injury, but that’s not stopping him from keeping his arm in shape.

Bauer played catch from his knees while wearing a walking boot with an athletic trainer Friday at Progressive Field, more than four hours before the Indians game against Baltimore.

He is 12-6 with a 2.22 ERA in 25 starts.