Winx breaks Black Caviar win streak

Winx smashed legendary sprinter Black Caviar’s Australian win record Saturday when she made it 26 in a row at a race named in her honor.

The 6-year-old darling of the Australian turf, the world’s top-ranked horse, hadn’t run since the Queen Elizabeth Stakes in April, but her victory was never in doubt.

On a windy day at Royal Randwick, Oriental Runner was first out of the gate and the early leader in the 1,400-meter sprint. With long-time jockey Hugh Bowman in the saddle, Winx crossed the line well ahead of Invictus Prince and D’Argento.