Winx breaks Black Caviar win streak

Jockey Hugh Bowman gestures after he rode Winx to victory in the Winx Stakes at Royal Randwick in Sydney on Saturday.

AFP-JIJI

SYDNEY – Winx smashed legendary sprinter Black Caviar’s Australian win record Saturday when she made it 26 in a row at a race named in her honor.

The 6-year-old darling of the Australian turf, the world’s top-ranked horse, hadn’t run since the Queen Elizabeth Stakes in April, but her victory was never in doubt.

On a windy day at Royal Randwick, Oriental Runner was first out of the gate and the early leader in the 1,400-meter sprint. With long-time jockey Hugh Bowman in the saddle, Winx crossed the line well ahead of Invictus Prince and D’Argento.

Jockey Hugh Bowman gestures after he rode Winx to victory in the Winx Stakes at Royal Randwick in Sydney on Saturday.

