Luca Gelhardt receives eight-month ban for betting on matches

Luca Gelhardt was Friday banned for eight months and fined $7,000 after being found guilty of placing 280 bets on matches, the Tennis Integrity Unit has announced.

The 23-year-old German, now the world No. 1,065, placed the bets through three online gambling accounts between December 2012 and November 2015 although none of the wagers involved matches in which he played.

The TIA said that half of Gelhardt’s ban would be suspended and the fine halved to $3,500 provided he commits no further breaches of the sport’s anti-corruption program.