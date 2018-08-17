Angelique Kerber set to compete in Toray Pan Pacific Open
Angelique Kerber competes in the Western & Southern Open on Thursday in Mason, Ohio. | AP

Kyodo

Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber of Germany will play in September’s Toray Pan Pacific Open, organizers announced Friday.

Kerber, currently ranked fourth in the world, will be joined by two other former world No. 1 players, Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic and Spain’s Garbine Muguruza. Pliskova is currently ranked eighth and Muguruza ninth.

World No. 3 Sloane Stephens of the United States and No. 5 Caroline Garcia of France will see five of the top-10 women’s players competing at Arena Tachikawa Tachihi. The tournament runs from Sept. 17 to 23.

No. 19-ranked Naomi Osaka, the 2016 runner-up, has previously announced she will compete in the tournament.

