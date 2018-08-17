/

Amateur hurler Shumpei Yoshikawa aims for the majors

Kyodo

Shumpei Yoshikawa, a 23-year-old pitcher and top amateur prospect, intends to skip Japanese pro ball and sign with a major league team, multiple sources said Thursday.

Yoshikawa, currently on national team duty at the Asian Games in Indonesia, pitches for Panasonic’s corporate league team. The right-hander was expected to go high in NPB’s amateur draft in October.

If he signs overseas rather than entering the draft, he will be banned from playing for the national team under NPB’s Tazawa Rule. That rule was introduced as a threat to pitcher Junichi Tazawa, who left Japan as a marquee amateur to sign with the Boston Red Sox in 2009.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Yu Darvish
Yu Darvish scheduled to begin rehab assignment in minors
Chicago Cubs right-hander Yu Darvish will begin a rehab assignment Sunday with a minor league team to be determined. Signed to a $126-million, six-year contract as a free agent in Fe...
New York starter Masahiro Tanaka pitches against Tampa Bay in the first inning on Thursday.
Masahiro Tanaka tagged with fourth loss as Rays beat Yankees
Masahiro Tanaka overcame a rough start Thursday to throw six innings of two-run ball but picked up the loss as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the New York Yankees 3-1. Tanaka (9-4) looked set fo...
The Dragons' Ryosuke Hirata smacks a double in the second inning against the BayStars on Thursday at Nagoya Dome. Chunichi pounded Yokohama, winning 11-5.
Ryosuke Hirata hits for the cycle as Dragons clobber BayStars
Ryosuke Hirata hit for the cycle, boosting Daisuke Matsuzaka to his fourth straight win as the Chunichi Dragons routed the Yokohama BayStars 11-5 on Thursday. Hirata, batting leadoff for...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Shumpei Yoshikawa | KYODO

, , ,