Browns hosting former Cowboys star wideout Dez Bryant

Dez Bryant’s getting to know the Browns better and vice versa.

The three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver is visiting the team’s headquarters in Berea, Ohio, on Thursday and there’s a chance the meeting could lead to Bryant signing with Cleveland.

Before meeting with team officials, Bryant posted a photo on Twitter signing autographs at Cleveland’s airport. Later, he stopped in the studio of the team’s in-house radio show and gave an on-air update of his stopover.

“I’m happy to be here, you know excited, you know just trying to work out some things,” Bryant said. “It’s a lovely place.”

The 29-year-old was released by the Dallas Cowboys after eight seasons in April and has been waiting to latch on with another team. He turned down a three-year contract offer from the Baltimore Ravens, who may still have interest in him.

The Browns have plenty of room under the salary cap to offer Bryant a multi-year deal. However, the team may opt to sign him to a short-term contract. The Browns also must decide if they’re ready to take on a player who clashed with Cowboys coaches.

Last week, general manager John Dorsey, who has been looking for more receiving help because of the uncertainty surrounding troubled star Josh Gordon, said he had been trying to contact Bryant with no success. Gordon is away from the team to work on his health.

After Dorsey reached out to Bryant through the media, Bryant posted on Twitter that he intended to visit the Browns.

“For real . I wouldn’t mind playing for the browns … I just want to be right first,” Bryant wrote.

Several Cleveland players, including starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor and receiver Jarvis Landry, have expressed they would love Bryant to join them.

“That would be awesome,” Taylor said following Cleveland’s exhibition opener. “We know what type of talent Dez brings to the football field. He’s been a very, very good player in his time throughout this league, and he adds talent to the wide receiver room. I hope it can get done, but that’s up to management. I definitely think he could help this team.”

Landry, who is close to Bryant, said this week he would love to be teammates with him.

“We’re just trying to figure out if he wants to be here,” Landry said. “Then obviously we’re open arms, and we’d love to have him. He’d be a great addition to our team and our offense for sure. You look at the plays he’s making down the field, underneath. He can really do it all, given the opportunities.”

Bryant has been one of the NFL’s top deep threats for years. He has amassed 531 catches for 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns.

Last season, Bryant caught 69 passes for 838 yards and six TDs.