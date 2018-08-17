Yu Darvish scheduled to begin rehab assignment in minors

Chicago Cubs right-hander Yu Darvish will begin a rehab assignment Sunday with a minor league team to be determined.

Signed to a $126-million, six-year contract as a free agent in February, Darvish last pitched for the Cubs on May 20 and is 1-3 with a 4.95 ERA in eight starts. He has been sidelined with right triceps tendinitis and an impingement in his right shoulder.

Darvish made a rehab start June 25 with Class A South Bend but then felt pain in his arm afterward.

“I talked to Yu today and he was very optimistic,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said Thursday night before the Cubs played the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Maddon would not speculate how many starts Darvish will need to be ready to come off the disabled list.

“I would say three would the maximum,” Maddon said. “I would think by three starts that he would be dialed in.”