Paulo Bento appointed as South Korea head coach
Paulo Bento, seen in a September 2016 file photo, is South Korea's new men's national team coach.

SEOUL – South Korea appointed ex-Portugal manager Paulo Bento as head coach of the national team on Friday.

The 49 year-old Bento is charged with leading the team to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and replaces Shin Tae-yong, who was not offered a new contract in July after South Korea’s group-stage exit at the World Cup in Russia.

Bento, who started out in coaching with Sporting Lisbon, led Portugal to the semifinals of Euro 2012 but was fired after a disappointing 2014 World Cup and a poor start to qualification for Euro 2016.

He became available in July when he was fired by Chinese Super League club Chongqing Lifan.

Bento’s first game in charge will be a home exhibition against Costa Rica on Sept. 7.

