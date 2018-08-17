Police question ex-Nihon U. coaches
Former Nihon University football coaches Masato Uchida (right) and Tsutomu Inoue have been questioned by police over the dirty scandal tackle that rocked Japanese college football in May. | KYODO

/

Police question ex-Nihon U. coaches

Kyodo

Police have questioned two former coaches of Nihon University’s American football team on a voluntary basis after one of its players who injured an opponent with a dangerous tackle said he was ordered by the two to do so, investigative sources said on Friday.

Former head coach Masato Uchida and former assistant coach Tsutomu Inoue have repeated the claims they made at a May 23 news conference that they did not order the linebacker to attack the quarterback of archrival Kwansei Gakuin University, saying the player misinterpreted their instructions, according to the sources.

The police are looking into the foul play as a possible case of assault and intend to further question the two and also hear from Taisuke Miyagawa, 20, who carried out the tackle, the sources said.

Miyagawa revealed at a news conference on May 22 that he had followed the instructions of Uchida and Inoue in tackling the quarterback from behind after the Kwansei player had already finished throwing the ball during an intercollegiate game on May 6.

The latest police questioning was held as Kosei Okuno, the quarterback injured by the play, filed a criminal complaint against Uchida and Inoue on May 31 while asking investigators to show leniency toward Miyagawa. The two athletes have reached a settlement.

The police have already heard from other players and are analyzing images of the game in question.

Although the two former coaches denied the allegation, the Kantoh Collegiate Football Association, the governing body of college American football in Tokyo, concluded through its own investigation that the two ordered the foul play and expelled them in June. The two have appealed the lifetime ban.

Nihon University in Tokyo was also banned from competition during the 2018 season. It announced the dismissal of Uchida and Inoue as employees of the university in late July.

Both resigned their coaching roles in May in the wake of the incident, which stirred controversy nationwide.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Brandt Snedeker smiles after making a birdie putt on the ninth hole during the first round of the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Thursday.
Brandt Snedeker fires 11-under 59 in Wyndham Championship first round
Brandt Snedeker shot 11-under-par 59 in the first round at the Wyndham Championship on Thursday, before vowing to keep attacking at an event with a recent history of very low winning scores....
TJ "The Power" Doheny (left) punches Ryosuke Iwasa in the 11th round of their IBF super bantamweight title fight on Thursday at Korakuen Hall. Doheny beat the champion by unanimous decision.
Challenger TJ Doheny outpoints Ryosuke Iwasa to claim IBF super bantamweight title
Ryosuke Iwasa lost his IBF super bantamweight crown on Thursday to Ireland's TJ "The Power" Doheny by decision. The 31-year-old Doheny, who has now won all of his 20 pro fights, suffered cuts un...
Image Not Available
British tennis leaders vow to reject plan for radical Davis Cup overhaul
British tennis chiefs said Wednesday they will vote against the controversial reforms planned for the Davis Cup, claiming the radical changes could see fewer players taking part and a waning of ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Former Nihon University football coaches Masato Uchida (right) and Tsutomu Inoue have been questioned by police over the dirty scandal tackle that rocked Japanese college football in May. | KYODO

, ,