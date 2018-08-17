Masahiro Tanaka tagged with fourth loss as Rays beat Yankees
New York starter Masahiro Tanaka pitches against the Tampa Bay in the first inning on Thursday. | AP

/

Masahiro Tanaka tagged with fourth loss as Rays beat Yankees

KYODO

NEW YORK – Masahiro Tanaka overcame a rough start Thursday to throw six innings of two-run ball but picked up the loss as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the New York Yankees 3-1.

Tanaka (9-4) looked set for an early shower after allowing four consecutive hits and two runs against his first four batters, but the 29-year-old right-hander pulled things together and was solid the rest of the way.

“I adjusted my direction and plan of attack after the second inning. I told myself I needed to be more aggressive,” Tanaka said.

Tanaka finished with six strikeouts and no walks, while allowing nine hits. He did not get any help from his offense, however, with the Yankees unable to score until the bottom of the eighth, when Giancarlo Stanton doubled to bring home Aaron Hicks.

Blake Snell (14-5) got the win after striking out six and allowing a pair of hits over five innings.

Joey Wendle and Mallex Smith scored for the visitors in the first inning, while Smith added the Rays’ third run in the top of the eighth on a sacrifice bunt by Jake Bauers.

The loss leaves the second-place Yankees 10.5 games adrift of the American League East-leading Boston Red Sox. They hold a three-game advantage over the Oakland Athletics in the AL wild card race.

Rangers 8, Angels 6

In Arlington, Texas, Shohei Ohtani drove in one run and scored another for Los Angeles in a loss to the Rangers.

Ohtani hit a ground-ball single off Rangers starter Ariel Jurado in the top of the first, bringing home David Fletcher and moving Justin Upton to second.

The rookie then scored on a double by next man up Francisco Arcia. Ohtani struck out in his two other at-bats.

The Angels finished the first inning with a 5-2 lead and stayed ahead until the bottom of the eighth, when Texas rallied for a four-run inning.

Matt Moore (2-6) got the win, while Justin Anderson (3-3) incurred the loss.

, ,