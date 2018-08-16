Challenger TJ Doheny outpoints Ryosuke Iwasa to claim IBF super bantamweight title
TJ 'The Power' Doheny (left) punches Ryosuke Iwasa in the 11th round of their IBF super bantamweight title fight on Thursday at Korakuen Hall. Doheny beat the champion by unanimous decision. | KYODO

/

Kyodo

Ryosuke Iwasa lost his IBF super bantamweight crown on Thursday to Ireland’s TJ “The Power” Doheny by decision.

The 31-year-old Doheny, who has now won all of his 20 pro fights, suffered cuts under both eyes early on in the 12-round bout at Korakuen Hall. Despite that, the No. 1 ranked contender stayed on the attack throughout in a battle of southpaws.

The 28-year-old Iwasa fell to 25-3. He was making the second defense of the title he won last September.

The three judes scored the fight this way: 115-113, 116-112 and 117-112.

