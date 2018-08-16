Shining Arcs ban Amanaki Lelei Mafi until assault verdict is reached

Kyodo

Amanaki Lelei Mafi has been banned from team activities by the NTT Communications Shining Arcs until a verdict is made in his assault case, the Japan Top League side revealed Thursday.

Mafi is alleged to have assaulted Super Rugby teammate and fellow Tongan Lopeti Timani after their team, the Melbourne-based Rebels, suffered a 43-37 defeat in Dunedin, New Zealand, in July. He is currently out on bail in Japan and missed Thursday’s hearing in Dunedin District Court.

New Zealand media reported that a restorative-justice meeting between the two players could still take place before the case is resumed on Sept. 11.

If the meeting between the two players — who were each fined 15,000 Australian dollars for breaching team protocol and management instructions — is successful, Mafi may have to appear in court should sentencing proceed.

The Top League season kicks off on Aug. 31, when the Shining Arcs face the Kobe Kobelco Steelers.

LATEST RUGBY STORIES

England's Danny Cipriani charged with assault over nightclub incident
England rugby union player Danny Cipriani was charged with assault Wednesday over an incident at a nightclub in the English Channel island of Jersey. Police in Jersey said Cipriani remai...
Australia captain Michael Hooper (left) poses with coach Michael Cheika after a news conference on Friday in Sydney.
Australia captain Michael Hooper cleared for first Bledisloe Cup test
Wallabies captain Michael Hooper has been cleared to play in Saturday's first Bledisloe Cup test against New Zealand. Hooper, who signed a new five-year contract with Rugby Australia thi...
Japan wheelchair rugby national team captain Yukinobu Ike (left) and teammate Daisuke Ikezaki celebrate the team's 2018 Wheelchair Rugby World Championship victory over Australia on Friday in Sydney.
Japan captures first-ever title at Wheelchair Rugby World Championship
The Japan wheelchair rugby team won its first world championship on Frida in an upset win against Rio de Janeiro Paralympic champion Australia. World No. 4 Japan won the 2018 Wheelchair Rugby Wo...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Amanaki Lelei Mafi | KYODO

, , , ,