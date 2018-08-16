D.C. United’s Wayne Rooney nets two goals in victory over Portland
D.C. United's Wayne Rooney scores a goal on a free kick against the Portland Timbers in the second half on Wednesday at Audi Field in Washington.

D.C. United’s Wayne Rooney nets two goals in victory over Portland

AP

WASHINGTON – Wayne Rooney scored two goals and D.C. United beat the Portland Timbers 4-1 on Wednesday night to move out of last place in the Eastern Conference.

D.C. (6-9-6) won its third consecutive home game. Portland (10-5-7) has lost two straight after going unbeaten in its previous 15 matches.

Rooney, the English star who joined the Washington club in June, tied it at 1 in the 43rd minute by running past the defense for Yamil Asad’s through ball and rolling it by Jeff Attinella. Rooney bent in a free kick in the 68th for his third MLS goal.

Oniel Fisher and Darren Mattocks also scored for D.C. Samuel Armenteros scored for Portland.

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Keisuke Honda poses with Melbourne Victory's manager Kevin Muscat on Wednesday after signing to play for the A-League team.
Keisuke Honda's globetrotting career leads to Australia
Six weeks ago, Samurai Blue star Keisuke Honda announced that he had participated in his last World Cup and hinted that retirement was on the table. On Wednesday, he praised Melbourne Vi...
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne (left) is seen competing against Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi on Sunday at Emirates Stadium.
Man City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne hurts knee in training
Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne could face a lengthy layoff with a knee injury that forced him to attend an event using crutches on Wednesday. De Bruyne and his City teammates ...
Takefusa Kubo
FC Tokyo's Takefusa Kubo joins Yokohama F. Marinos in loan deal
The teenage midfielder once dubbed the "Japanese Messi" will move from FC Tokyo to Yokohama F. Marinos in a loan deal announced Thursday. In a post on the club website, Marinos said they...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

D.C. United's Wayne Rooney scores a goal on a free kick against the Portland Timbers in the second half on Wednesday at Audi Field in Washington.

, ,