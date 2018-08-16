Udonis Haslem says he’s discussed return to Heat for 16th season

Udonis Haslem says he’s had talks with the Miami Heat in recent days about potentially returning for a 16th season with the only professional team he’s known.

Speaking at a store opening on Wednesday, the Miami native said he had “a great conversation” with the team.

“At the end of the day, it was a conversation about if they want me back and if I want to be back,” he said, per the Associated Press.

Haslem, 38, has seen his role diminish in recent years — he played in just 14 games last season — but remains a respected voice in the locker room and worked out with teammates, including fellow free agent Dwyane Wade, as recently as Tuesday.

“Every time I talk to the guys, they want me to come back, they want to know,” he was quoted as saying by the Sun-Sentinel. “I don’t know. I’m just chilling, having fun. I’ve got a lot of energy. … I still got game left in me.”

Heat president Pat Riley said there’s no urgency from the team on a decision from Haslem or Wade.

“Both Udonis and Dwyane deserve the respect to sit and wait on this thing,” he said.