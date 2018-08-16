/

Udonis Haslem says he’s discussed return to Heat for 16th season

Reuters

MIAMI – Udonis Haslem says he’s had talks with the Miami Heat in recent days about potentially returning for a 16th season with the only professional team he’s known.

Speaking at a store opening on Wednesday, the Miami native said he had “a great conversation” with the team.

“At the end of the day, it was a conversation about if they want me back and if I want to be back,” he said, per the Associated Press.

Haslem, 38, has seen his role diminish in recent years — he played in just 14 games last season — but remains a respected voice in the locker room and worked out with teammates, including fellow free agent Dwyane Wade, as recently as Tuesday.

“Every time I talk to the guys, they want me to come back, they want to know,” he was quoted as saying by the Sun-Sentinel. “I don’t know. I’m just chilling, having fun. I’ve got a lot of energy. … I still got game left in me.”

Heat president Pat Riley said there’s no urgency from the team on a decision from Haslem or Wade.

“Both Udonis and Dwyane deserve the respect to sit and wait on this thing,” he said.

Miami's Udonis Haslem is seen in an April 2014 file photo. Haslem has played for the Heat since 2003. | AP

