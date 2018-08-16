Dee Gordon lifts Mariners over Athletics with homer in 12th

Light-hitting Dee Gordon homered off Yusmeiro Petit in the 12th inning to break a scoreless tie and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 2-0 on Wednesday to avoid a three-game sweep.

Jean Segura had four hits to help Seattle close within 2½ games of the A’s for the second AL wild card.

Seattle’s Mike Leake pitched eight innings of two-hit ball with six strikeouts and one walk. Oakland’s Brett Anderson went 7⅔ without allowing a run in his longest outing since June 16, 2015.

Nick Martini had three hits for the Athletics and Matt Olson added two. Oakland entered the day one game behind first-place Houston.

Both teams squandered numerous scoring opportunities before Seattle scraped together two runs on one hit. After Petit (5-3) got leadoff man Denard Span to ground out, Mike Zunino walked. Gordon hit the next pitch over the right-field wall. Gordon’s only other home run was a solo shot against Cleveland on April 1 in Seattle’s third game of the season.

James Pazos (3-1) retired one batter for the victory. Edwin Diaz pitched the 12th for his major league-leading 47th save in 50 opportunities.

Braves 5, Marlins 2

In Atlanta, slugging rookie Ronald Acuna Jr. was hit by a pitch before he could take the Marlins deep again, but Dansby Swanson filled the power void for the Braves, hitting a two-run homer that led Atlanta past the hosts.

Acuna, who had hit leadoff homers in the last three games and homered in five straight overall, didn’t get a chance to extend the streak. Jose Urena plunked him on the left elbow with a fastball on his first pitch of the day, triggering a melee. Benches and bullpens for both teams emptied onto the field twice after the pitch. No punches were thrown. Urena and Braves manager Brian Snitker were ejected.

Acuna instead became the 11th batter to be hit by a pitch from Urena this season, tied for the most in the National League. Trainer George Poulis hovered over Acuna, who sat on the ground near the batter’s box while players swarmed near the mound. Acuna left the game in the second inning. He took his position in left field and then walked off the field. There was no immediate update on Acuna’s apparent injury.

The NL East-leading Braves, who began the night two games ahead of Philadelphia, have won five straight. The last-place Marlins have lost five straight and eight of nine.

Kevin Gausman (7-9) allowed two runs in six innings.

Phillies 7, Red Sox 4

In Philadelphia, Wilson Ramos had three extra-base hits and three RBIs, helping the Phillies defeat Boston in his first game with his new team.

Cubs 8, Brewers 4

In Chicago, Anthony Rizzo homered, drove in three runs and stole two bases in his return to the cleanup spot as the Cubs downed beat Milwaukee to restore a three-game lead in the NL Central.

Dodgers 4, Giants 3 (12)

In Los Angeles, Brian Dozier’s sacrifice fly in the 12th lifted the Dodgers over San Francisco, and they snapped a five-game losing streak.

Mets 16, Orioles 5

In Baltimore, Kevin Plawecki hit his first career grand slam during a nine-run sixth inning, Brandon Nimmo went 5-for-5 with three RBIs and New York pounded the Orioles.

Rays 6, Yankees 1

In New York, Mallex Smith belted a two-run homer, rookie Brandon Lowe got his first two major league hits and Tampa Bay trounced the Yankees.

Astros 12, Rockies 1

In Houston, Evan Gattis and Tyler White hit two homers each, Yuli Gurriel added a two-run shot and the Astros routed Colorado to snap a five-game skid.

Gerrit Cole (11-5) struck out 12 and the defending World Series champions stopped a nine-game home losing streak with their first win in Houston since July 14, their last game before beginning a 10-game road trip.

Blue Jays 6, Royals 5

In Kansas City, Curtis Granderson hit his 10th career grand slam, Marco Estrada pitched effectively into the seventh inning and Toronto edged the Royals.

Jorge Lopez (0-2), who was making his Royals debut after being acquired July 27 from Milwaukee as part of the Mike Moustakas trade, threw a 2-0 fastball that Granderson drove over the Kansas City right-field bullpen gate with two outs in the fourth inning.

Cardinals 4, Nationals 2

In St. Louis, Marcell Ozuna homered and Austin Gomber tossed six shutout innings to lead the Cardinals past Washington for their season-high eighth straight victory.

St. Louis is 18-9 since the All-Star break and has won six successive series.

Twins 6, Pirates 4

In Minneapolis, Logan Forsythe had three RBIs, the Minnesota bullpen tossed 5⅓ shutout innings and the Twins beat Pittsburgh.

Angels 3, Padres 2

In San Diego, Rene Rivera hit a go-ahead homer in the ninth in his return from a long stay on the disabled list and Los Angeles completed a three-game sweep of the Padres.

Angels pinch hitter Shohei Ohtani struck out in the seventh.

White Sox 6, Tigers 5

In Detroit, Jose Abreu and Matt Davidson each hit two-run home runs to lift Chicago past the hosts.

Indians 4, Reds 3

In Cincinnati, Melky Cabrera lofted a go-ahead two-run homer into the left-field seats in the sixth, and Cleveland beat the Reds for its fifth straight victory.