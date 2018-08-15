Takumi Minamino goal helps Salzburg into Champions League playoff

Takumi Minamino scored the winner for Red Bull Salzburg on Tuesday and helped the Austrian Bundesliga side complete a 4-0 aggregate victory against Shkendija in the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League.

With the game goalless in the second minute of penalty time, Minamino sent a right-footed shot from the center of the box past goalkeeper Kostadin Zahov. The Japanese playmaker had entered as a substitute in the 67th minute at Philip II Arena in Skopje, Macedonia.

Salzburg’s win against the Macedonian first-division side booked it a spot in the Champions League playoff round, where it will face Serbian club Red Star Belgrade in the first of two legs next week.

The Austrian side last reached the group stage in the 1994-95 season.