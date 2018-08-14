Facebook to broadcast all La Liga games for free on Indian subcontinent
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale (center) is seen in action during an International Champions Cup tournament match against Roma on Aug. 7.

AFP-JIJI

MADRID – Lionel Messi, Gareth Bale and other La Liga stars will soon be beamed for free to viewers on the Indian subcontinent as part of a landmark deal with Facebook to broadcast matches, the Spanish top-flight division said Tuesday.

All 380 matches of the 2018-19 La Liga season, which begins Friday, will be available to watch on the social media network in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, La Liga said in a statement.

“We are delighted to team up with Facebook and be able to bring the action closer to all followers of La Liga in the Indian subcontinent,” said La Liga president Javier Tebas.

The deal will last for the next three seasons and will include pre- and post-match analysis programs.

The financial details of the agreement were not disclosed in the statement.

