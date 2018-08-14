/

Ryota Murata’s camp calls off mandatory title defense due to money dispute

Kyodo

Ryota Murata will not make a mandatory defense of his WBA middleweight title, his gym chairman revealed Tuesday.

Earlier, the WBA had announced that Murata’s Teiken Gym and promoter Top Rank had rejected a 50-50 split of the purse against second-ranked challenger Rob Brant. Regardless of the reasons, Murata’s side stated that a fight against Brant is not part of the 202 London Olympic champ’s big picture.

According to espn.com, a 50-50 split of the purse for the Brant fight had been mandated by the WBA as a condition for Murata’s championship rematch with Frenchman Hassan N’Dam — when Murata won the title last October. The champion’s typical share of the purse is 70 percent.

But Akihiko Honda, the chairman of Teiken Gym, said, “What they are saying now and what we accepted before are different.”

Honda indicated, however, that Murata will fight on Oct. 20 in Las Vegas as a prelude to his eventual goal, the super middleweight crown. The current WBA super middleweight champion, Gennady Golovkin of Kazakhstan, will fight Mexico’s Saul Alvarez on Sept. 15 in Las Vegas, when the IBO and WBC’s middleweight titles will be on the line.

Now, Murata’s focus is facing the winner of the Golovkin-Alvarez fight, although holding out for that and failing to fight Brant will likely cost Murata his current title.

“Our priority is on our target, not on piling up title defenses,” Honda said.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Tiger Woods celebrates after making a birdie putt on the 18th green at the PGA Championship on Sunday.
Woods' charge, Koepka's win drive strong PGA ratings
The charge by Tiger Woods at the PGA Championship and the two-shot victory by Brooks Koepka drew the highest final-round coverage for the major in nine years. CBS Sports said Monday that...
Image Not Available
NFL to stage games at Wembley for three straight weeks due to construction at new Tottenham venue
NFL games will be played at Wembley Stadium on three consecutive weekends for the first time because the new home being built for English Premier League club Tottenham won't be ready. To...
LeSean McCoy of the Buffalo Bills and former girlfriend Delicia Cordon arrive at the sixth annual NFL Honors at the Wortham Center in Houston in February 2017.
Bills' LeSean McCoy sued by ex-girlfriend following home invasion
LeSean McCoy's ex-girlfriend is suing the Buffalo Bills running back for failing to protect her after she was bloodied, beaten and had $133,000 worth of jewelry stolen during a home invasion...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Ryota Murata | KYODO

, , , , , ,