NBA nixes Jordan Clarkson’s bid to play for Philippines at Asian Games

MANILA – A Philippines bid to have Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Jordan Clarkson play for its Asian Games team has been dashed after the NBA refused to release him.

Clarkson, who appeared off the bench in two 2018 NBA Finals games against the Golden State Warriors, was included by the basketball-crazy Asian nation on its squad last week as it tried to get his paperwork done on time.

However the Philippine federation said Monday it has been informed that the NBA would not release Clarkson for the Asiad this month in Indonesia.

Clarkson, 26, had not previously played for the Philippines, but has in the past expressed an interest in playing for the country of his maternal grandmother.

A 2014 second-round draftee of the Washington Wizards, Clarkson has an NBA career average of 14.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists, most of them during a spell at the Los Angeles Lakers.

