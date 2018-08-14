Yankees place CC Sabathia on 10-day DL with knee inflammation
NEW YORK – The New York Yankees have put pitcher CC Sabathia on the 10-day disabled list because of right knee inflammation.

The Yankees made a series of roster moves before hosting the New York Mets on Monday night. Reliever George Kontos was promoted from Triple-A, infielder Ronald Torreyes rejoined the Yankees and first baseman Luke Voit was sent to the minors.

Sabathia was put on the DL a day after pitching six shutout innings of one-hit ball against Texas. The 38-year-old left-hander is 7-4 with a 3.32 ERA in 22 starts.

Sabathia has been bothered by knee trouble for several seasons. Boosted by a brace, he’s been able to pitch effectively despite the problem.

“We knew it was part of the program that there was going to be times during the season that he would need a timeout,” Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said. “So postgame yesterday, he shared with us that he would be best served by skipping a start, so that’s what we’re going to do.”

“We knew it was part of managing his knee throughout this particular year. He’s a pro and he’s made us aware and we appreciate that, and it gives us a chance to deviate and allow him to resuscitate and that’s all we’re going to do,” he said.

Kontos made his big league debut with the Yankees in 2011. The 33-year-old righty was a combined 2-3 with one save and a 4.68 ERA for Pittsburgh and Cleveland this season.

The 25-year-old Torreyes hit .323 in 24 games for the Yankees before being sent to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Voit, acquired from St. Louis in a trade last month, hit .188 with two RBIs in five games for New York.

