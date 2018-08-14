/

Indians outfielder Leonys Martin recovering from bacterial infection

Cleveland Indians outfielder Leonys Martin is recovering from a bacterial infection that team president Chris Antonetti described as “life-threatening.”

Martin is in stable condition at the Cleveland Clinic. Antonetti provided an update on Martin’s status when he addressed the team prior to Monday’s series opener against the Reds.

Doctors determined Martin had a bacterial infection that entered his bloodstream and created toxins that damaged his internal organs, compromising their function.

Antonetti says it was “very serious.” But he says Martin has made a lot of progress in the last 24 to 36 hours.

The Indians' Leonys Martin is seen watching his sacrifice fly in the eighth inning on Aug. 7 in Cleveland.

