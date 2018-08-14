Bills’ LeSean McCoy sued by ex-girlfriend following home invasion

LeSean McCoy’s ex-girlfriend is suing the Buffalo Bills running back for failing to protect her after she was bloodied, beaten and had $133,000 worth of jewelry stolen during a home invasion last month.

Delicia Cordon also alleged in a lawsuit filed in Fulton County, Georgia on Friday that McCoy would “often brutally beat his dog,” and would also “aggressively, physically discipline and beat his young son.”

Without blaming McCoy for playing a role in the home invasion, Cordon accused him of breaching his duty to protect her because he owned the home. She also alleged McCoy “permitted a hazardous condition to exist” by installing a new security system and cameras and denying her access to arm the system.

Cordon’s face was bloodied during a home invasion in the early hours of July 10.

Details of the lawsuit were first reported by WKBW-TV in Buffalo on Monday.

Police in Milton, Georgia, are still investigating and have not identified a suspect.

Phone and email messages left with McCoy’s lawyer, Don Samuel, were not immediately returned.

McCoy previously said he had no involvement in the home invasion and had no contact with Cordon in months.

He also said allegations made by Cordon’s friend last month that he beat his son and dog as being “totally baseless” and “completely false.”

A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press the lawsuit will not affect McCoy’s status on the team.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity Monday night because Bills coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane have not publicly commented on allegations made in a lawsuit. The Bills are scheduled to practice Tuesday morning.

McCoy has spent the past three weeks practicing with the Bills at their training camp facility in suburban Rochester. He declined to comment on the home invasion or other allegations made against him during a news conference on the first day of camp. McCoy said he was instead focused solely on preparing for the regular season.