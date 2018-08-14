Acuna produces super rare power feat

Perfect games? Unassisted triple plays? They’re not even as rare as what Ronald Acuna Jr. pulled off Monday night.

His legend growing with each game, the 20-year-old rookie hit leadoff homers in both games of a doubleheader to lead the first-place Atlanta Braves to a sweep of the Miami Marlins.

Acuna appeared to be only the fourth player in baseball history to accomplish the feat, and certainly the youngest. Two others, Rickey Henderson and Harry Hooper, are in the Hall of Fame.

By comparison, there have been 23 perfect games and 15 unassisted triple plays.

“It’s pretty special,” said Braves star Freddie Freeman, who also homered in Game 2. “He’s some kind of hot right now. What he’s doing at the plate, you just don’t see it very often.”

Acuna hit an opposite-field drive into the Atlanta bullpen in the opener, powering the Braves to a 9-1 victory. Haitian-American Touki Toussaint pitched six strong innings to claim the win in his major league debut.

It was more of the same from Acuna in the nightcap. He sent a towering shot into the seats in left-center, sparking Atlanta to a 6-1 win behind another strong outing on the mound from Mike Foltynewicz.

Over the course of about nine hours, Acuna went 5-for-8 with two homers, five RBIs, five runs, two walks and a stolen base.

“I just found out,” he said through a translator when asked if he knew about his unique double. “I give thanks to God for the opportunity to make history in my own sense.”

The Elias Sports Bureau said Baltimore’s Brady Anderson was the last to hit a pair of leadoff homers in one day against the Chicago White Sox on Aug. 21, 1999.

Giants 5, Dodgers 2

In Los Angeles, pinch hitter Nick Hundley delivered a two-run single in the ninth to give San Francisco its first lead, and the Giants handed the Dodgers bullpen its fourth consecutive loss.

This time, Los Angeles wasted a masterful start by Clayton Kershaw, who held San Francisco to one run on eight singles in a marquee matchup with Giants ace Madison Bumgarner.

Hundley’s two-out single put San Francisco ahead 3-2. Gorkys Hernandez singled in another run, and the Giants scored one more on an error by Max Muncy.

Angels 6, Padres 3 (10)

In San Diego, Kole Calhoun hit a tiebreaking double in the 10th and Justin Upton added a two-run homer to cap a four-run rally that carried Los Angeles past the hosts.

Jose Briceno homered early for the Angels, who got 7⅓ solid innings from starter Andrew Heaney. Upton robbed pinch hitter Eric Hosmer of a go-ahead homer in the eighth, making a catch above the left-field wall to leave Hosmer with a tying sacrifice fly.

Los Angeles pinch hitter Shohei Ohtani walked and scored in the 10th.

Cardinals 7, Nationals 6

In St. Louis, Paul DeJong handed Washington its second straight walk-off loss, capping a back-and-forth finish with a game-ending solo homer in the ninth for the hosts.

Athletics 7, Mariners 6

In Oakland, Jed Lowrie drove in four runs to back Sean Manaea, and the Athletics held off a late Seattle rally in a matchup of AL West contenders.

Mets 8, Yankees 5

In New York, Jacob deGrom struck out 12 and the Mets backed him in a big way, hitting five home runs while battering Luis Severino and the Yankees.

Amed Rosario led off this Subway Series matchup with a drive into the right-field seats and Jose Bautista, Todd Frazier, Brandon Nimmo and Michael Conforto later connected. The club’s best power show since June 2017 sent chants of “Let’s go, Mets!” bouncing all around Yankee Stadium.

Indians 10, Reds 3

In Cincinnati, Jose Ramirez connected for his 35th homer and Yandy Diaz hit a tiebreaking double in Cleveland’s seven-run sixth against the Reds.

Rangers 5, Diamondbacks 3

In Arlington, Texas, Bartolo Colon won his first start since setting the record for victories by a Latin American pitcher, going five innings to help Texas beat Arizona.

Royals 3, Blue Jays 1

In Kansas City, Ryan O’Hearn homered and drove in a career-high three runs, Brad Keller threw seven strong innings and the Royals topped Toronto to spoil Sean Reid-Foley’s major league debut.

Tigers 9, White Sox 5

In Detroit, Nicholas Castellanos had a career-high five hits, including a go-ahead homer in the seventh, and drove in five runs as the Tigers beat Chicago.