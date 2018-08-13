Melbourne Victory fine with Keisuke Honda coaching Cambodia
Keisuke Honda speaks at a news conference in Phnom Penh on Sunday after being unveiled as the Cambodian national team's general manager. | AFP-JIJI

Melbourne Victory fine with Keisuke Honda coaching Cambodia

AP

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – Melbourne Victory are comfortable with an arrangement which will see midfielder Keisuke Honda take over as coach of Cambodia’s national team.

The former AC Milan player will remain in Melbourne for the Victory’s opening A-League match against crosstown rival Melbourne City. He is expected to only join up with Cambodia during international breaks.

Victory chief executive Trent Jacobs said he was aware of Honda’s desire to assist the Cambodia team during contract negotiations.

“All of our background work and all of the time we spent getting to know Keisuke demonstrated that he’s a complete professional,” Jacobs told the Australian Associated Press. “He has been very, very clear with us that his No. 1 priority is to come to Melbourne Victory and help us be as successful as we possibly can be.

“He knows and understands the challenge in front of him and the expectations that will be placed upon him. He’s wanting to give back to football there and is clearly a really ambitious guy.”

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan (right) kicks the ball in front of Arsenal's Mesut Ozil during their match on Sunday in London.
Unai Emery gets rude welcome to Premier League as Manchester City outclasses Arsenal
All that's changed for Arsenal fans is that they can no longer blame Arsene Wenger. His replacement Unai Emery will be relieved he doesn't have to come up against Pep Guardiola's Manches...
Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri gives instructions during his team's match against Huddersfield on Saturday.
Chelsea, Tottenham off to winning starts in Premier League
Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri got off to a winning start in the Premier League as new signing Jorginho slotted home coolly from the penalty spot in a 3-0 win at Huddersfield on Saturday.
Former Japan star Keisuke Honda has signed on as the general manager for the Cambodian national team.
Keisuke Honda joins Cambodia national team as general manager
Former Japan international Keisuke Honda was unveiled as the new general manager of Cambodia's national soccer team on Sunday. Speaking at a press conference in the capital Phnom Penh, Honda sai...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Keisuke Honda speaks at a news conference in Phnom Penh on Sunday after being unveiled as the Cambodian national team's general manager. | AFP-JIJI

, ,