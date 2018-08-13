Dodgers send Kenta Maeda to bullpen

Kenta Maeda was reassigned as a reliever Sunday as the Los Angeles Dodgers attempt to bolster their bullpen and make room for Ryu Hyun-jin, who is returning to the roster after a two-month stint on the disabled list with a left groin strain.

Maeda, who has gone 7-7 with a 3.80 ERA as a starter for the Dodgers this season, will shift to relief duties along with righty Ross Stripling in absence of closer Kenley Jansen, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday with an irregular heartbeat, according to mlb.com.

Maeda didn’t play in Sunday’s 4-3 loss to the Rockies. The loss dropped the Dodgers out of a first-place tie with Arizona in the NL West.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he sees the 30-year-old Japanese, who will be available as a reliever starting Wednesday, pitching one to three innings in high-leverage situations.

“He has a lot of pride and confidence, which we would expect. But the sell was that we have a lot of good players, and we have to assess what is going to help us win baseball games,” Roberts said, according to MLB.com.

“Right now, that’s where we’re at. He was completely open to it, and he gave me his thoughts, which were he sees himself as a starter, which I appreciate, but right now, this is the direction we’re going.”

Maeda was tagged with his seventh loss of the season on Aug. 5 when the Houston Astros handed the National League West second-place holders a 14-0 defeat. He was winless in his last four starts, giving up a combined 25 hits and 16 runs, including five homers.

Padres 9, Phillies 3

In San Diego, Freddy Galvis hit a grand slam for the Padres, and Travis Jankowski stole four bases and scored three times.

Submarine right-hander Kazuhisa Makita was called up from Triple-A El Paso and closed out the ninth for the Padres without allowing a run.

The 33-year-old reliever has struggled in his first MLB season, having been sent down to the Padres’ minor league affiliate for the fourth time. He is 0-1 with a 6.83 ERA over 24 games.

Athletics 8, Angels 7

In Anaheim, Jed Lowrie homered and moved over 1,000 hits for his career, and Oakland held on for its ninth win in 11 games.

Shohei Ohtani went 1-for-5 and drove in two runs in a late effort for the Angels.

The 24-year-old rookie struck out three times and grounded out in his other plate appearances.

Diamondbacks 9, Reds 2

In Cincinnati, Paul Goldschmidt hit two of Arizona’s five homers, and the Diamondbacks avoided a sweep.

Reliever Yoshihisa Hirano threw an inning of relief for Arizona.

Cubs, 4, Nationals 3

In Chicago, pinch hitter David Bote smashed a grand slam against Ryan Madson with two outs in the ninth inning.

Bote’s long drive to center field came after Washington’s Max Scherzer and Chicago’s Cole Hamels delivered simply dominant starts.

Braves 8, Brewers 7

In Atlanta, Ozzie Albies led off the seventh inning with a tiebreaking homer, one of three for the Braves, and Atlanta overcame 19 hits by Milwaukee.

Ronald Acuna Jr. and Dansby Swanson each hit a two-run homer for Atlanta, which took two of three in a matchup of playoff contenders. Jonny Venters (2-1) pitched a scoreless inning for the win, and A.J. Minter worked the ninth for his 10th save.

Giants 4, Pirates 3

In San Francisco, the Giants’ Dereck Rodriguez pitched seven innings of two-hit ball, continuing his sparkling rookie season.

Rodriguez (6-1) allowed one run, struck out four and walked one. Will Smith pitched the ninth for his eighth save.

Mets 4, Marlins 3

In Miami, Jose Reyes hit a two-run homer and Noah Syndergaard struck out seven in seven innings, leading New York to the victory.

Michael Conforto also connected for the Mets, who took two of three in the weekend series. Wilmer Flores knocked in a run with a sacrifice fly.

Cardinals 8, Royals 2

In Kansas City, Yadier Molina hit a tiebreaking two-run single in the seventh inning, and St. Louis matched a season high with its fifth consecutive win.

The Cardinals moved eight games above .500, equaling their season high set on June 11, and improved to a National League-best 12-4 since July 27.

Red Sox 4, Orioles 1

In Baltimore, Chris Sale celebrated his return from the disabled list by striking out 12 over five dominant innings, and Boston moved 50 games over .500 by completing a sweep of the lowly Orioles.

Sale (12-4) was placed on the DL on July 28 with left shoulder inflammation. Judging by his performance, the injury is no longer an issue.

The left-hander allowed just one hit, a clean third-inning single to left field by Renato Nunez, and walked none. Craig Kimbrel, the last of five Red Sox relievers, worked the ninth for his 35th save.

Mariners 4, Astros 3 (10)

In Houston, Ryon Healy hit a tying homer with two outs in the ninth inning, Mitch Haniger delivered an RBI double in the 10th and the Mariners swept a four-game series from the AL West-leading Astros.

It’s the first time in franchise history that Seattle swept a four-game series from Houston. The third-place Mariners pulled within four games of the Astros.

Yankees 7, Rangers 2

In New York, CC Sabathia threw six shutout innings, Giancarlo Stanton homered again and the Yankees won for the sixth time in seven games.

Didi Gregorius also homered and turned in a nifty defensive play for New York. Sabathia (7-4) allowed one hit in his first win since July 4.

Indians 9, White Sox 7

In Chicago, Carlos Carrasco struck out nine in seven innings, and Cleveland held on for the win.

The AL Central-leading Indians had a 9-1 lead heading into the bottom of the eighth, and almost blew it. Run-scoring singles by Tim Anderson and Kevan Smith trimmed the Indians’ lead to 9-5 in the ninth before manager Terry Francona replaced Dan Otero with Cody Allen.

Adam Engel greeted the closer with a two-run triple before Allen struck out Nicky Delmonico and Yolmer Sanchez for his 23rd save in 26 chances.

Tigers 4, Twins 2

In Detroit, Matthew Boyd pitched six strong innings and the Tigers beat the Twins on Jack Morris Day at Comerica Park.

The game started 20 minutes late because of the ceremony to retire Morris’ No. 47 jersey. Morris and longtime teammate Alan Trammell were inducted into the Hall of Fame earlier this month.

Blue Jays 2, Rays 1

In Toronto, Kevin Pillar scored the tiebreaking run on an infield grounder in the sixth inning, helping the Blue Jays avoid a three-game series sweep.

Devon Travis had two hits and drove in a run as Toronto won for the second time in nine meetings with Tampa Bay.