Keisuke Honda joins Cambodia national team as general manager
Former Japan star Keisuke Honda has signed on as the general manager for the Cambodian national team. | AFP-JIJI

Kyodo

PHNOM PENH – Former Japan international Keisuke Honda was unveiled as the new general manager of Cambodia’s national soccer team on Sunday.

Speaking at a press conference in the capital Phnom Penh, Honda said he signed a two-year contract and will also serve as a coach.

The 32-year-old said his mission is to help the Cambodian players develop their own style of play and also to help promote tourism to the country.

Honda, who recently signed with Australian club Melbourne Victory, said he would mainly contribute to the Cambodian team in an online capacity due to his contractual obligations elsewhere.

Sao Sokha, president of the Football Federation of Cambodia, said he hoped Honda’s presence will prove beneficial during the ASEAN Football Federation’s Suzuki Cup, the region’s most prestigious soccer competition, which starts Nov. 8.

Sao Sokha said Honda will be volunteering for the job, and that his two-year term may be extended in order to make sure the Cambodian side is strong enough for the Southeast Asian Games Cambodia will host in 2023.

In late 2016, Honda opened a youth soccer academy in Phnom Penh.

Brazilian Leonardo Vitorino stepped down as head coach of the Cambodian national team in October last year.

