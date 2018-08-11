Rikako Ikee sprints to 100-meter butterfly gold at Pan Pacs
Rikako Ikee leads the pack in the women's 100-meter butterfly final at the Pan Pacific Swimming Championships on Saturday at Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center. Ikee won the race in 56.08 seconds, a national record. | KYODO

Kyodo

Rikako Ikee won gold in the women’s 100-meter butterfly final and set a national in the process on Saturday, bagging her third medal at the Pan Pacific Swimming Championships.

The 18-year-old touched the wall in 56.08 seconds at Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center, 0.36 seconds ahead of American Kelsi Dahlia. Australian Emma McKeon took the bronze.

“My goal here was to win my first gold at an international tournament, so I’m really glad,” Ikee said. “I was able to trim 0.2 second from my personal best, and I closed in on finishing the race in 55 seconds.”

Ikee claimed silvers in the 200-meter freestyle and the mixed-medley relay on Thursday, the opening day of the six-day meet.

Yui Ohashi won the women’s 200-meter individual medley (2 minutes, 8.16 seconds), with compatriot Miho Teramura taking the bronze in 2:09.86.

American Chase Kalisz continued his strong run, beating 2020 Olympic medal favorites Kosuke Hagino and Daiya Seto in the men’s 200 IM. Karlisz completed the race in 1:55.40, followed by Australia’s Mitchell Larkin (1:56.21), Hagino (1:56.66) and Seto (1:57.36).

Japan finished third in the men’s 4×100-meter freestyle relay, after the United States team, which finished first, was disqualified. Katsumi Nakamura, Shinri Shioura, Katsuhiro Matsumoto, and Juran Mizohata set a Japan record of 3:12.54 in the event won by Brazil.

Japan settled for fourth in the women’s race, which was won by Australia.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Yui Ohashi swims in the women's 200-meter individual medley final on Saturday. Ohashi triumphed in 2 minutes, 8.16 seconds. | AP Chase Kalisz of the United States celebrates after winning the men's 200-meter individual medley final on Saturday night. | AP

