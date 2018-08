The Chicago Cubs have placed veteran right-hander Yu Darvish on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to May 23, the team announced on Friday.

Darvish, who has been sidelined for more than two months due to right triceps tendinitis, has been transferred to make room on the 40-man roster.

On Wednesday, he pitched two innings in a simulated game and did not allow a base hit.

In eight games this season, the 31-year-old starter is 1-3 with a 4.95 ERA.