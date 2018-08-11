Former Tour de France champ Jan Ullrich faces probe for alleged attack on escort
Former Tour de France champion Jan Ullrich is seen in a July 2015 file photo.

Former Tour de France champ Jan Ullrich faces probe for alleged attack on escort

AP

BERLIN – Former Tour de France champion Jan Ullrich was arrested early Friday and is being investigated for attempted manslaughter after allegedly attacking an escort at a Frankfurt hotel.

“It seems Mr. Ullrich and an escort woman had a dispute and that he attacked her,” Frankfurt police spokesperson Carina Lerch said. “She alerted the hotel staff and they called police.”

Lerch said the retired German cyclist was under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

The 31-year-old woman needed medical treatment. Lerch said no further details could be given on her condition while police were investigating.

Later, a police statement said Ullrich had resisted arrest.

“As part of the police interrogation, the woman provided extensive information on the attacks of the accused. The accused so far makes use of his right to refuse to testify,” the statement said.

“Currently, the accused is being investigated for attempted manslaughter and dangerous assault. The investigation has not yet been completed.”

Police said Ullrich was to be released later Friday after consultation with the prosecutor’s office in Frankfurt “because the conditions for detention are not met.”

