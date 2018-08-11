Yankees hurler Masahiro Tanaka roughed up, loses for first time since April

Masahiro Tanaka was tagged with his first loss since April 17 after allowing six runs over five-plus innings on Friday in the New York Yankees’ 12-7 loss to the Texas Rangers.

Tanaka (9-3) gave up six hits, including three homers, and three walks, while striking out two at Yankee Stadium.

The right-hander started out with three scoreless innings, holding the Rangers to one walk and a single. However, he surrendered a leadoff single and a pair of home runs to Adrian Beltre and rookie Ronald Guzman in the three-run fourth.

In the fifth, Elvis Andrus doubled in two runs after Tanaka issued a pair of walks. Tanaka was replaced by A.J. Cole after Guzman blasted his second of three homers on the day to extend the visitor’s lead to 6-1.

“Not being able to control my splitter was the main reason for what happened today,” Tanaka said. “I’m really frustrated because I’ve been able to pull myself together lately no matter what my condition was like.”

He threw his first complete- game shutout of the season against the Tampa Bay Rays on July 24, and followed up with a second-straight three-hitter against the Baltimore Orioles in his next start. On Sunday, he limited the Boston Red Sox to a run in the Yankees’ 5-4 loss.

Cole surrendered three more runs in the sixth on two singles, and Guzman homered again in the seventh to make it a 10-4 game, becoming the first rookie to belt three homers in the same game against New York. The Rangers bagged two more runs on Beltre’s eighth-inning double.

Rockies 5, Dodgers 4

In Denver, right-hander Kenta Maeda fanned seven over 5⅓ innings in Los Angeles’ defeat to Colorado.

Maeda yielded three runs on six hits and three walks.

Red Sox 19, Orioles 12

In Baltimore, Xander Bogaerts and Andrew Benintendi each hit three-run homers, Brock Holt connected in a six-run sixth inning and Boston overpowered the Orioles.

After hitting for the cycle one night earlier, Mookie Betts went 3-for-4 with two walks and three RBIs. The 19 runs were the most for Boston since a 22-run outburst against Seattle in August 2015.

Angels 4, Athletics 3

In Anaheim, Kole Calhoun and Justin Upton belted two-run homers and Albert Pujols reached another milestone as the Angels were forced into comeback mode early on.

With a single in the sixth inning, Pujols recorded his 1,000th career hit with the Angels. He became just the ninth player all-time with at least 1,000 hits in each league after getting 2,073 with the St. Louis Cardinals. Four former Angels are on the list: Dave Winfield, Frank Robinson, Vladimir Guerrero and Orlando Cabrera.

Padres 2, Phillies 0

In San Diego, Jacob Nix pitched six strong innings in his major league debut and the hosts blanked Philadelphia.

Nix (1-0) got off to a rocky start. He stranded three runners after a pair of singles and a walk in the first, and two more runners in the second. Then he settled down, allowing one more baserunner the rest of the game, retiring 12 of his last 13 batters faced and striking out four.

Giants 13, Pirates 10

In San Francisco, Buster Posey got four hits, Andrew McCutchen homered against his former team and the Giants outlasted Pittsburgh in a slugfest.

Cubs 3, Nationals 2

In Chicago, Jason Heyward broke up a no-hitter with a tying two-run single in the sixth, Anthony Rizzo drew a bases-loaded walk in the seventh and the Cubs beat Washington.

Rays 7, Blue Jays 0

In Toronto, Blake Snell pitched five perfect innings and then was pulled, Michael Perez hit his first career home run and Tampa Bay routed the hosts.

Mariners 5, Astros 2

In Houston, Nelson Cruz hit a tiebreaking two-run double in a three-run eighth to lift Seattle past the Astros.

Reds 3, Diamondbacks 0

In Cincinnati, Anthony DeSclafani struck out a season-high nine to outduel Clay Buchholz and scored one of the Reds’ two runs on Billy Hamilton’s suicide-squeeze bunt in the seventh.

Cardinals 7, Royals 0

In Kansas City, Matt Carpenter homered for the sixth time in seven games, Austin Gomber pitched five scoreless innings and St. Louis trounced the Royals.

Mets 6, Marlins 2

In Miami, Zack Wheeler won his fifth straight start, pitching seven solid innings and New York sent the Marlins to their ninth loss in 10 games.

Tigers 5, Twins 3

In Detroit, Niko Goodrum and Jose Iglesias homered and the Tigers defeated Minnesota to snap a six-game losing streak.

White Sox 1, Indians 0

In Chicago, Daniel Palka led off the ninth inning with a home run, Carlos Rodon matched a career high by throwing eight innings of scoreless four-hit ball and the hosts edged Cleveland.

Braves 10, Brewers 1

In Atlanta, Kevin Gausman pitched eight strong innings to win his SunTrust Park debut, and Ender Inciarte drove in four runs in the Braves’ victory over Milwaukee.