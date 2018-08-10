Gamba’s demilson scores injury-time winner gainst FC Tokyo

Ademilson’s goal in the final seconds of injury time earned Gamba Osaka a 2-1 win over FC Tokyo in Friday’s lone J. League first-division game.

The win ended Gamba’s eight-game winless streak in the league and left second-place FC Tokyo five points back of leaders Sanfrecce Hiroshima.

In an evenly balanced game in which both sides created chances but mostly failed to finish, Fabio put the hosts ahead in the 34th minute at Panasonic Suita Stadium.

Laying siege to ‘keeper Akihiro Hayashi’s goal after a corner, Gamba defender Genta Miura got his head on a beautiful Yasuhito Endo cross, but headed down onto the deck. In the ensuing confusion, however, Fabio reacted well, collected the ball and coolly drilled it home.

Through Diego Oliveira, FC Tokyo always looked dangerous, but despite the numerous opportunities he provided, his teammates could not hit the target. He took matters into his own hands in the 86th minute, dribbling past three defenders before firing into the top of the net from close range.

Four minutes later, a superb save from Gamba ‘keeper Masaaki Higashiguchi kept FC Tokyo from taking the lead. Lins, on as a 65th-minute substitute, had his shot slowed by a defender. The ball seemed destined to roll over the line only for Higashiguchi to stop it in the nick of time.

With time running out in the fifth minute of added time, Ademilson received the ball on the edge of the penalty area with his back to goal. He turned, dribbled left and then shot across his body, unleashing a vicious drive that went just in at the far post.