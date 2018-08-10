Wallabies captain Michael Hooper signs new five-year deal
Wallabies captain Michael Hooper speaks at a news conference in Sydney on Friday.

Wallabies captain Michael Hooper signs new five-year deal

AP

SYDNEY – Captain Michael Hooper may lead the Wallabies to the next two World Cups after signing a new five-year contract Friday with Rugby Australia.

The 26-year-old backrower has already played 82 tests and could easily double that tally under his new contract, which runs through the end of 2023.

Professional rugby players seldom sign contracts of such duration, preferring to give themselves the option of eventually securing lucrative contracts overseas. Wing Lote Tuqiri signed a five-year deal in 2007 but secured a release inside the contract term.

Hooper, who would likely command more than $1 million per year to play in Europe, told a news conference Friday the decision to remain in Australia came easily.

“I never really thought about going elsewhere or entertaining anything like that,” he said. “I was really keen to stay in Australia and keep doing what I can for the Wallabies and the Waratahs.

“It’s a long deal so I have to thank (Wallabies coach Michael Cheika) and (Australian rugby chief executive Raelene Castle) as well as the Waratahs for having the belief in me that I can continue to contribute.

“I love Australian rugby. I like heading down to Manly Oval to watch club footy in my time off. I obviously enjoy getting stuck in at Super Rugby level and then nothing compares to playing test rugby for your country. I’m not really into contracts and all that back and forward so to know that I’m sorted through the next World Cup is really comforting and just means I can throw everything into the Waratahs and Wallabies.”

Australian media has reported Hooper’s new deal may be worth $6 million over five years, making him the highest-paid player in Australia or New Zealand. But Australian Rugby sees the benefit in securing long-term the services of Hooper, who has already been Australia’s Player of the Year twice and was its fifth-youngest captain when he was appointed in 2017.

LATEST RUGBY STORIES

Japan wheelchair rugby national team captain Yukinobu Ike (left) and teammate Daisuke Ikezaki celebrate the team's 2018 Wheelchair Rugby World Championship victory over Australia on Friday in Sydney.
Japan captures frst-ever title at Wheelchair Rugby World Championship
The Japan wheelchair rugby team won its first world championship on Frida in an upset win against Rio de Janeiro Paralympic champion Australia. World No. 4 Japan won the 2018 Wheelchair R...
Crusaders already eyeing next triumph
The Canterbury Crusaders had hardly begun to celebrate their back-to-back Super Rugby titles when they put the spotlight on completing a three-peat next year. The Crusaders were too smar...
Crusaders captain Sam Whitelock celebrates after the team's triumph in the Super Rugby final against the Golden Lions at AMI Stadium in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Saturday.
Crusaders pounce on Lions to claim ninth Super Rugby title
The Christchurch-based Crusaders outclassed the Johannesburg-based Lions 37-18 in the Super Rugby final on Saturday to win the Southern Hemisphere tournament for the ninth time in its 22-year hi...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Wallabies captain Michael Hooper speaks at a news conference in Sydney on Friday.

, , ,