Novak Djokovic shocked by Greek teen Stefanos Tsitsipas in third round at Rogers Cup

Greek teen Stefanos Tsitsipas upset Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-7 (5-7), 6-3 on Thursday in the Rogers Cup.

The 19-year-old Tsitsipas broke the ninth-seeded Serb’s serve early in the third set and held serve from there to reach his first career ATP World Tour Masters 1000 quarterfinal.

“I feel very proud for me, myself, and my country. I’m putting Greece more deep into the map of tennis,” Tsitsipas said. “I’m pretty sure I’m making my family proud, all of those people that are watching, my coach, my father. It was a very emotional win. I’ve never felt so many emotions after a victory.”

Djokovic, a four-time Rogers Cup champion, faded late on a warm, breezy afternoon at Aviva Centre on the York University campus.

“Losing in this kind of tournament, it’s not something I don’t care about,” Djokovic said. “It really frustrates me. But I have to accept it, deal with it, and move on. . . . He just played better in the decisive moments. I had my chances to come back in the third set when I dropped my serve at 15-40. An easy forehand. I missed it, but that’s sport. You have to deal with these kind of situations.”

Tsitsipas set up match point with a scorching cross-court winner before completing the victory in 2 hours, 17 minutes.

Top-ranked Rafael Nadal beat Swizterland’s Stan Wawrinka 7-5, 7-6 (7-4) in a night match delayed by rain late in the first set. Nadal, playing his first event since losing to Djokovic in the Wimbledon semifinals, will face sixth-seeded Marin Cilic of Croatia in the quarterfinals.