/

Kansas State locks up longtime coach Bill Snyder through 2022

AP

MANHATTAN, KANSAS – Kansas State has signed Bill Snyder to a new, more lucrative five-year contract that could keep the 78-year-old coach with the Wildcats through the 2022 season.

The deal was announced on Thursday.

Snyder already had a contract that essentially rolled over each year. But the new deal increases his salary to $3.45 million this season with increases of $300,000 each of the next two, and includes a clause that allows for a salary renegotiation after the 2020 season.

Snyder resurrected the Kansas State program when he arrived in 1988, taking a program that had been dubbed “Futility U” to national prominence. He stepped away in 2005, citing a desire to spend more time with his family, only to return in 2009 when the program had again fallen on hard times.

He has a career record of 210-110-1, and is coming off an 8-5 season that ended with a bowl win.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Ai Yoshida and Miho Yoshioka celebrate after winning the gold medal in the women's 470 class at the Sailing World Championships in Aarhus, Denmark, on Thursday.
Japanese sailors make history, win gold at world championships
The Japanese crew of Ai Yoshida and Miho Yoshioka are aiming for a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics following their historic triumph on Thursday in the women's 470 class at the Sailing Worl...
Stefanos Tsitsipas plays a shot from Novak Djokovic in their third-round match at the Rogers Cup on Thursday. Tsitsipas won 6-3, 6-7 (5-7), 6-3.
Novak Djokovic shocked by Greek teen Stefanos Tsitsipas in third round at Rogers Cup
Greek teen Stefanos Tsitsipas upset Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-7 (5-7), 6-3 on Thursday in the Rogers Cup. The 19-year-old Tsitsipas broke the ninth-seeded Serb's serve ear...
Kaori Icho is seen after winning the women's 58-kg Olympic wrestling title for the fourth time in August 2016 at the Rio Games.
JWF apolgizes to Olympic legend Kaori Icho, other athletes for power harassment
The Japan Wrestling Federation said Friday it has apologized to four-time Olympic champion Kaori Icho and other athletes for the power harassment they suffered at the hands of former JWF develop...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Kansas State coach Bill Snyder is seen in a November 2009 file photo. | WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

, ,