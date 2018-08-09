/

Hall of Famer Brett Favre visits Clemson, speaks to players

AP

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA – Clemson got another five-star quarterback on campus — Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre.

Favre spent Wednesday visiting the Tigers, speaking with players and watching practice.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said he and Favre had recently become friendly and when Swinney asked Favre to visit, the one-time Green Bay Super Bowl champion accepted.

Favre surprised the players in their morning meeting, then spent time talking to them about life, the game and his 20-year NFL career.

Swinney said Favre’s message to the Tigers was to enjoy their time on campus and embrace the present because life flies by quickly.

Favre stayed around for Clemson’s practice, the team’s first in full pads.

Swinney said Favre enjoyed his time with the Tigers and the players appreciated meeting him.

