Djokovic, Nadal cruise to wins at Rogers Cup

Four-time champion Novak Djokovic and top-seeded Rafael Nadal advanced to the third round of the rainy Rogers Cup on Wednesday.

Djokovic, coming off his fourth Wimbledon title, beat Canadian wild-card Peter Polansky 6-3, 6-4. The Serb had seven aces and never faced a break point in the 1-hour, 25-minute match that just beat the afternoon rain.

Nadal, playing for the first time since a five-set loss to Djokovic in the Wimbledon semifinals, topped France’s Benoit Paire 6-2, 6-3 at night after a series of rain delays.

A former world No. 1, Djokovic is seeded ninth in the event he last won in 2016.

“I thought I served well in the moments when I really need it,” Djokovic said. “I thought I found pretty good accuracy and angles with the first serve, and also my second serve worked pretty well. Overall, my game was so-and-so. In the moments when I probably needed to step it up, I did.”

Heavy morning rain delayed the match by about an hour.

Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas set up a match against Djokovic, knocking off seventh-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria, 6-3, 7-6 (8-6).

Nadal will face the winner of the match between Marton Fucsovics of Hungary and Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland.

Second-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany, the winner last week in Washington, beat American Bradley Klahn 6-4, 6-4, and fourth-seeded Kevin Anderson of South Africa edged Russia’s Evgeny Donskoy 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-0).

Eighth-seeded John Isner, the American who won at Atlanta two weeks ago, beat France’s Pierre-Hugues Herbert 7-6 (7-3), 6-2. Italy’s Fabio Fognini, the No. 14 seed coming off a victory at Los Cabos, fell out with a 6-3, 7-5 (16-14) loss to Canada’s Denis Shapovalov.

Also, Karen Khachanov of Russia beat 12th-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain 6-4, 7-6 (7-3); Ilya Ivashka of Belarus topped American Ryan Harrison 7-6 (7-5), 6-4; and American Frances Tiafoe edged Canada’s Milos Raonic 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 6-1.

Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina withdrew because of a left wrist injury.

“Sorry to my fans in Toronto, but I have to pull out of the tournament since my left wrist needs some days of rest,” Del Potro said in a tweet.

Del Potro, who had a bye in the first round after reaching the Los Cabos final last week, was set to play Robin Haase of the Netherlands. Haase instead played Mikhail Youzhny, beating the Russian 7-5, 6-2.

Cornet defeats Kerber

In Montreal, Alize Cornet of France beat listless-looking Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber 6-4, 6-1 on in the second round of the Rogers Cup.

The unseeded Cornet advanced to a third-round meeting with 15th-seeded Ashleigh Barty of Australia, a 7-6 (9-7), 6-2 winner over Belgium’s Alison Van Uytvanck.

Kerber, from Germany wilted in the sticky heat at IGA Stadium in her first match since Wimbledon.

“It is one match, I know I have to learn from it,” the fourth-seeded Kerber said. “I took a few weeks off after Wimbledon so I knew I had to come here, play a lot of matches, and also to get used to the hard courts again.

“Of course, it was not the plan to play just one match, but at the end, this is tennis. Every tournament starts from zero. Now I’ll try to get ready for the next tournament.”

Top-seeded Simona Halep of Romania trailed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia 4-3 when rain forced the suspension of play for the day. Second-seeded Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark, and No. 13 Venus Williams never started their second-round matches.

U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens, seeded third, routed local favorite Francoise Abanda 6-0, 6-2.

Maria Sharapova continued her bid to climb back to the top of women’s tennis with a 6-0, 6-2 victory over 12th-seeded Daria Kasatkina. Sharapova, the former world No. 1 who was ranked 149th a year ago after serving a 15-month doping ban, got a second one-sided win in a row.

“I’ve had all types of matches in my career,” said Sharapova, now No. 22 in the world. “I’ll take what I can get as long as I’m the one getting a chance to play the next match.”

The Russian will face sixth-seeded Caroline Garcia of France in the third round. Sharapova is 4-1 in previous meetings, but Garcia won their last one this year in Stuttgart.

Unseeded Kiki Bertens is ranked 18th in the world, so it wasn’t much of an upset when she beat ninth-seeded Karolina Pliskova 6-2, 6-2 to advance to a matchup with eighth-seeded Petra Kvitova.

The top eight seeds had gotten a bye to the second round.

Defending champion Elina Svitolina of Ukraine, seeded fifth, led Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-3, 6-7 (5-7), 4-3 when the Romanian retired because of an ankle injury.