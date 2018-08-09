Corbin, big bats propel D-Backs

Patrick Corbin got into a rhythm with catcher Alex Avila, leaving Philadelphia’s hitters flailing.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have hit their stride at just the right time, leaving the desert with the NL West lead before heading out on a nine-game road trip.

Corbin struck out nine in a combined four-hitter, David Peralta had four hits and two RBIs, and the Diamondbacks rolled over the Philadelphia Phillies 6-0 on Wednesday.

Corbin (10-4) had the Phillies guessing most of the game, allowing four hits in 7⅓ innings while reaching a career-high 183 strikeouts this season. The left-hander did not give up a home run for the ninth straight start, the longest stretch by a Diamondbacks pitcher since Brandon Webb in 2003.

“I felt really good with everything,” Corbin said. “I made some quality pitches early on, working really well with Alex.”

Peralta hit a two-run triple off Vince Velasquez (8-9) in the third inning, sending the Phillies right-hander to his first loss since June 25 against the New York Yankees.

Peralta had his fourth four-hit game of the homestand and tied the franchise record with 10 hits in the three-game series against the Phillies. He is 18-for-31 since taking two days off with shoulder tightness last week.

Eduardo Escobar added three RBIs for NL West-leading Arizona, which plays three sub-.500 teams over the next nine games.

“It is moving month,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “August baseball, in my experience in baseball, is the best month because of what we’re walking through right now.”

Velasquez allowed two or fewer runs in his six starts heading into Wednesday’s game, with a 0.95 ERA in four July starts. The right-hander allowed two hits in 6⅓ scoreless innings to beat the Miami Marlins in his previous start.

Arizona eclipsed the two-run barrier against Velasquez in the third inning, going up 3-0 on Peralta’s two-run triple and Escobar’s sacrifice fly.

The Diamondbacks added a run in the fourth inning on Jon Jay’s double play. Velasquez did not come out for the fifth after allowing four runs and six hits.

“Just a terrible display of executing my secondary pitches today,” Velasquez said.

Pinch hitter Roman Quinn hit a one-out double off Corbin in the sixth inning, the only Phillies player to reach second base against the Arizona left-hander. Corbin faced two batters over the minimum.

“Very simply, we just weren’t able to get anything doing against Corbin,” Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said.

“He did a great job of mixing his pitches. He was in the zone. He did a great job.”

Indians 5, Twins 2

In Cleveland, Francisco Lindor connected for a three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning as the Indians again moved 10 games ahead of Minnesota in the AL Centralt.

Lindor, who struck out with the winning run at second base in the ninth in a loss on Tuesday, drove the first pitch from Trevor Hildenberger (2-3) over the wall in right to trigger a wild celebration.

Braves 8, Nationals 3

In Washington, Ronald Acuna Jr. hit one of Atlanta’s three homers, then took away a long ball from the Nationals to back Mike Foltynewicz (9-7).

Athletics 3, Dodgers 2

In Oakland, newly acquired Mike Fiers pitched 5⅓ strong innings and the Athletics edged Los Angeles.

Oakland broke a 2-2 in the eighth inning when Khris Davis hit a fielder’s choice grounder off Dodgers reliever J.T. Chargois (2-3), scoring Marcus Semien from third.

Mets 8, Reds 0

In New York, Jacob deGrom struck out 10 in six innings, received rare significant run support and earned his first win in nearly two months as the Mets pounded Cincinnati.

DeGrom (6-7) ended a seven-start winless streak, allowing four hits in a 100-pitch outing and lowering his major league-leading ERA to 1.77. He won for the first time since June 18 at Colorado.

Cardinals 7, Marlins 1

In Miami, Matt Carpenter smacked a tiebreaking homer for the second consecutive night, and St. Louis won its fourth series in a row by beating the Marlins.

Carpenter put the Cardinals ahead with a home run leading off the sixth inning, his NL-leading 31st.

Rangers 11, Mariners 7

In Arlington, Texas, Joey Gallo homered twice and drove in four runs, Yovani Gallardo won his fourth straight start and the hosts held off Seattle.

Gallardo (7-1) leads the majors with seven wins since June 23. He allowed three hits, two runs and three walks while striking out two in six innings.

Brewers 8, Padres 4

In Milwaukee, Jesus Aguilar, Travis Shaw and Eric Thames hit consecutive first-inning homers to spoil the debut of San Diego’s Brett Kennedy.

Kennedy (0-1), who was 10-0 in 16 starts at Triple-A El Paso before being called up Monday, was tagged for six runs on 11 hits in four innings.

Red Sox 10, Blue Jays 5

In Toronto, Rafael Devers returned from the disabled list and hit a two-run home run, Brian Johnson pitched a season-high seven innings to win his second straight start and the Red Sox extended their winning streak to six games.

J.D. Martinez had three hits and Xander Bogaerts had three RBIs for AL East-leading Boston.

Yankees 7, White Sox 3

In Chicago, Luis Severino pitched seven effective innings in his first win in a month, Giancarlo Stanton slugged his first grand slam in four years and New York finished a sweep of the White Sox.

Aaron Hicks also homered as the wild card-leading Yankees closed out a 3-4 trip with their third consecutive win. Gleyber Torres reached three times on a single and two walks.

Severino (15-5) retired 11 in a row after the White Sox used three straight hits to open a 2-0 lead in the first.

Pirates 4, Rockies 3

In Denver, Adam Frazier had three hits and made a run-saving play in the field in Pittsburgh’s victory over Colorado.

Frazier had two doubles and a single, but made what might have been his biggest contribution in the field. With runners on the corners and two outs in the eighth inning, pinch hitter Chris Iannetta hit a sharp grounder to the hole at second. Frazier made a diving stop and threw out Iannetta to end the inning and preserve the one-run lead.

Angels 6, Tigers 0

In Anaheim, Justin Upton and Albert Pujols hit back-to-back homers in the fifth inning, and Los Angeles completed a three-game sweep of Detroit.

Kole Calhoun hit a leadoff homer and rookie Jaime Barria (7-7) pitched five-hit ball into the sixth. The Angeles were in a 1-6 skid before getting back to .500 in the series with the struggling Tigers.

Royals 9, Cubs 0

In Kansas City, Heath Fillmyer allowed three singles over seven innings for his first major league win, Adalberto Mondesi and Drew Butera each drove in three as the Royals hammered Chicago.

Anthony Rizzo drilled Fillmyer (1-1) with a line drive on the left foot on his third pitch, but Fillmyer stuck around and didn’t allow another hit until David Bote and Tommy La Stella singled with one out in the seventh inning.

Orioles 5, Rays 4

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Trey Mancini stroked a go-ahead two-run double in the ninth and Baltimore beat Tampa Bay despite committing five errors.

It was the first time the Orioles committed five errors in a victory since June 9, 1983.