Shohei Ohtani hits home run as Angels beat Tigers

Shohei Ohtani blasted a three-run home run in the first inning on Tuesday in the Los Angeles Angels’ 11-5 win over the Detroit Tigers.

Ohtani, batting third as the Angels’ designated hitter, took the plate at Angel Stadium after back-to-back singles by Kole Calhoun and Justin Upton. The two-way star knocked a 2-0 fastball from Jacob Turner (0-1) into the left-field seats for his 12th home run of the season.

The homer made it a 3-2 game. Turner faced 11 batters and needed 37 pitches to close out the Angels’ seven-run first inning.

“It was a nice at-bat because it sparked our team to turn the game around,” Ohtani said. “It was also great how we scored right after allowing two runs.

“Since I was ahead in the count, I was thinking (Turner) might throw me something good to hit in the zone,” he said.

The shot was Ohtani’s first home run since last Friday, when he went a career-best 4-for-5 with two home runs and three RBIs in a 7-4 win over the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field.

In the sixth, Ohtani drew a walk after Upton crushed a two-run homer to extend the Angels’ lead to 9-5. The Japanese rookie came home on Andrelton Simmons’ sacrifice fly to cap the three-run inning.

Ohtani singled in the second inning, but also struck out twice.

Angels starter Andrew Heaney (7-7) gave up five runs on eight hits and two walks over five innings. He fanned six but yielded two runs in the first inning and an RBI double in the second.

The left-hander was replaced after the fifth, when he allowed a two-run homer to cleanup hitter Jeimer Candelario.

Los Angeles manager Mike Scioscia said before the game that Ohtani is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Saturday in order to get the 24-year-old used to throwing off the mound again.

“I’ve spent each day trying to get back to the bullpen as soon as possible so I’m really looking forward to it,” Ohtani said. “I want to do my best including conditioning myself, so I can deliver good results.”

Ohtani has not pitched since June 6 due to a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his right pitching elbow. He is 4-1 with a 3.10 ERA in nine starts this season.

Rangers 11, Mariners 4

In Arlington, Texas, Bartolo Colon became the top-winning pitcher born in Latin America, punctuating his 246th career victory with a nifty snag as the Rangers roughed up Felix Hernandez and the Mariners.

The 45-year-old Colon, from the Dominican Republic, made his sixth start since earning his 245th win on June 30 that matched the mark held by Dennis Martinez from Nicaragua.

Colon (6-10) gave up four runs in seven innings. The portly and popular right-hander struck out one and walked none.

“I thought (first baseman Jurickson) Profar was going to throw the ball away to the public, to the fans,” Colon said through a translator. “But I saw it and then I started laughing because it happened that way.”

Adrian Beltre, Profar and Rougned Odor homered off Hernandez (8-10), who allowed a career-high 11 runs — seven earned — in six innings.

“It was a long journey, but it finally came and it feels good,” said Colon, who got his last out against Dee Gordon on his 94th pitch.

Pirates 10, Rockies 2

In Denver, Jameson Taillon beat Chad Bettis in a matchup of pitchers who battled testicular cancer last year, and the Pirates hit three homers.

Nationals 8, Braves 3 (1st)

Braves 3, Nationals 1 (2nd)

In Washington, Ender Inciarte snapped a ninth-inning tie with a two-run triple, helping Atlanta to a doubleheader split.

In the opener, Bryce Harper and Ryan Zimmerman hit consecutive homers to spark a four-run fourth inning that carried Washington to the victory.

Yankees 4, White Sox 3 (13)

In Chicago, Miguel Andujar hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the 13th inning, sending the Yankees in the victory.

Red Sox 10, Blue Jays 7 (10)

In Toronto, Mitch Moreland hit a three-run homer during Boston’s five-run 10th inning, and the Red Sox earned their fifth straight win.

Cardinals 3, Marlins 2

In Miami, Matt Carpenter hit his 30th homer for St. Louis.

Carpenter connected for the fourth time in five games and increased his career high for home runs.

In Other Games

Twins 3, Indians 2

Phillies 5, Diamondbacks 2

Dodgers 4, Athletics 2

Cubs 5, Royals 0

Padres 11, Brewers 5

Astros 2, Giants 1

Rays 4, Orioles 3

Reds 6, Mets 1