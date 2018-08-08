Kei Nishikori and Naomi Osaka make early exits from Rogers Cup
Naomi Osaka plays a shot during her first-round loss to Carla Suarez Navarro at the Rogers Cup on Tuesday in Montreal. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

/

Kei Nishikori and Naomi Osaka make early exits from Rogers Cup

Kyodo, AP

TORONTO – Kei Nishikori and Naomi Osaka were both knocked out in straight sets in the first round of the Rogers Cup on Tuesday.

In the men’s singles at Toronto’s Aviva Centre, Nishikori was defeated 7-5, 6-1 by world No. 39 Robin Haase. The Dutchman’s serve proved the difference as he put 11 aces past the former world No. 4.

Nishikori, currently ranked 22nd, took three straight games in the first set to book an early lead but imploded in the fifth game with three double faults.

“I made a lot of mistakes,” Nishikori said. “I broke him early in the first set and might have advanced had I extended the lead more, but I gradually allowed my opponent’s game to take over.”

Nishikori reached the Rogers Cup final in 2016 but lost to his bogeyman, Serbia’s Novak Djokovic.

In the women’s singles at IGA Stadium in Montreal, Osaka was narrowly beaten in a hard-fought first set tiebreaker and could not maintain her level of play in the second, falling to a 7-6 (7-2), 6-2 loss to Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro in a rain-affected match.

Maria Sharapova advanced to the second round with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over qualifier Sesil Karatantcheva of Bulgaria on Tuesday.

Play resumed under the afternoon sun with Sharapova leading 4-1 in the first set after heavy rain and lightning forced organizers to suspend the match late Monday following a three-hour rain delay.

Sharapova, making her first Rogers Cup appearance since 2014, picked up where she left off Monday. She won six straight games after the restart and needed only 36 minutes to win the second set.

The 31-year-old had three aces and only committed two double faults to her opponent’s 11.

“Would have loved to finish last night to get a break today, but that’s not how things work,” Sharapova said. “You have to adjust. I think I did a good job of finishing the job today.”

Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard is out after a 6-2, 6-4 first-round loss to Elise Mertens of Belgium.

The 129th-ranked Bouchard lost the match in 1 hour, 34 minutes in front of her hometown fans as she dropped to 4-11 all time at the Rogers Cup.

“I didn’t start well at all today,” said Bouchard, who also lost in the first round at the Rogers Cup last year. “Against a top-20 player you have to be firing on all cylinders and doing everything well. Not a lot went well today for me.”

In the women’s doubles, Miyu Kato and Makoto Ninomiya advanced to the second round after beating Ukrainian Nadiia Kichenok and Russian-born Australian Anastasia Rodionova 7-5, 4-6, 10-7.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Japan Amateur Boxing Federation President Akira Yamane announces his resignation at a news conference on Wednesday in Osaka.
Boxing chief Akira Yamane quits amid misconduct scandal
Japan Amateur Boxing Federation President Akira Yamane announced his resignation Wednesday following multiple allegations of misconduct, including pressuring referees to fix matches and misuse o...
Katie Ledecky heads into this week's Pan Pacific Championships having won three freestyle U.S. titles and broken her 14th world record.
All eyes on Katie Ledecky as Tokyo prepares to host Pan Pacific Championships
Swimming superstars Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel lead a powerful United States team against a world-class field at this week's Pan Pacific Championships, hoping to gain valuable pre-Olympic ...
Japan's Yukiko Ueno pitches against Canada in a Women's Softball World Championship game on Tuesday at Akitsu Stadium in Narashino, Chiba Prefecture. Japan defeated Canada 2-0.
U.S. pounds South Africa at softball worlds
Kristi Merritt and Sahvanna Jaquish homered as the United States beat South Africa 7-0 in five innings to remain undefeated at the Women's Softball World Championship on Tuesday. Merritt...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Naomi Osaka plays a shot during her first-round loss to Carla Suarez Navarro at the Rogers Cup on Tuesday in Montreal. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

, ,