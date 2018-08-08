Kei Nishikori and Naomi Osaka make early exits from Rogers Cup

Kei Nishikori and Naomi Osaka were both knocked out in straight sets in the first round of the Rogers Cup on Tuesday.

In the men’s singles at Toronto’s Aviva Centre, Nishikori was defeated 7-5, 6-1 by world No. 39 Robin Haase. The Dutchman’s serve proved the difference as he put 11 aces past the former world No. 4.

Nishikori, currently ranked 22nd, took three straight games in the first set to book an early lead but imploded in the fifth game with three double faults.

“I made a lot of mistakes,” Nishikori said. “I broke him early in the first set and might have advanced had I extended the lead more, but I gradually allowed my opponent’s game to take over.”

Nishikori reached the Rogers Cup final in 2016 but lost to his bogeyman, Serbia’s Novak Djokovic.

In the women’s singles at IGA Stadium in Montreal, Osaka was narrowly beaten in a hard-fought first set tiebreaker and could not maintain her level of play in the second, falling to a 7-6 (7-2), 6-2 loss to Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro in a rain-affected match.

Maria Sharapova advanced to the second round with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over qualifier Sesil Karatantcheva of Bulgaria on Tuesday.

Play resumed under the afternoon sun with Sharapova leading 4-1 in the first set after heavy rain and lightning forced organizers to suspend the match late Monday following a three-hour rain delay.

Sharapova, making her first Rogers Cup appearance since 2014, picked up where she left off Monday. She won six straight games after the restart and needed only 36 minutes to win the second set.

The 31-year-old had three aces and only committed two double faults to her opponent’s 11.

“Would have loved to finish last night to get a break today, but that’s not how things work,” Sharapova said. “You have to adjust. I think I did a good job of finishing the job today.”

Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard is out after a 6-2, 6-4 first-round loss to Elise Mertens of Belgium.

The 129th-ranked Bouchard lost the match in 1 hour, 34 minutes in front of her hometown fans as she dropped to 4-11 all time at the Rogers Cup.

“I didn’t start well at all today,” said Bouchard, who also lost in the first round at the Rogers Cup last year. “Against a top-20 player you have to be firing on all cylinders and doing everything well. Not a lot went well today for me.”

In the women’s doubles, Miyu Kato and Makoto Ninomiya advanced to the second round after beating Ukrainian Nadiia Kichenok and Russian-born Australian Anastasia Rodionova 7-5, 4-6, 10-7.