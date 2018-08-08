Boxing chief Akira Yamane quits amid misconduct scandal

Japan Amateur Boxing Federation President Akira Yamane announced Wednesday he will step down in the wake of controversy spurred by multiple allegations of misconduct.

The announcement follows an emergency federation meeting held Tuesday to address the growing controversy surrounding Yamane’s leadership of the organization, with Japan Sports Agency chief Daichi Suzuki and others calling for his resignation.

Yamane, a 78-year-old Nara Prefecture native, has denied several allegations against him, including pressuring referees to fix matches and misuse of grant money, but acknowledged his relationship with a former gang leader.

The allegations came to light after a privately formed amateur boxing support group, led by former JABF board member Yoshio Tsuruki, filed a complaint last month calling for the JABF to be investigated over 12 specific issues.

The complaint has stirred controversy nationwide, prompting the JABF to set up an independent committee to investigate the allegations at the behest of the Japanese Olympic Committee and the Japan Sport Association.

Several members of the JABF board of directors are also considering resigning amid the fallout, according to sources familiar with the matter.