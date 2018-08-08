/

Boxing chief Akira Yamane quits amid misconduct scandal

Kyodo

OSAKA – Japan Amateur Boxing Federation President Akira Yamane announced Wednesday he will step down in the wake of controversy spurred by multiple allegations of misconduct.

The announcement follows an emergency federation meeting held Tuesday to address the growing controversy surrounding Yamane’s leadership of the organization, with Japan Sports Agency chief Daichi Suzuki and others calling for his resignation.

Yamane, a 78-year-old Nara Prefecture native, has denied several allegations against him, including pressuring referees to fix matches and misuse of grant money, but acknowledged his relationship with a former gang leader.

The allegations came to light after a privately formed amateur boxing support group, led by former JABF board member Yoshio Tsuruki, filed a complaint last month calling for the JABF to be investigated over 12 specific issues.

The complaint has stirred controversy nationwide, prompting the JABF to set up an independent committee to investigate the allegations at the behest of the Japanese Olympic Committee and the Japan Sport Association.

Several members of the JABF board of directors are also considering resigning amid the fallout, according to sources familiar with the matter.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Naomi Osaka plays a shot during her first-round loss to Carla Suarez Navarro at the Rogers Cup on Tuesday in Montreal.
Kei Nishikori and Naomi Osaka make early exits from Rogers Cup
Kei Nishikori and Naomi Osaka were both knocked out in straight sets in the first round of the Rogers Cup on Tuesday. In the men's singles at Toronto's Aviva Centre, Nishikori was defeated 7-5, ...
Katie Ledecky heads into this week's Pan Pacific Championships having won three freestyle U.S. titles and broken her 14th world record.
All eyes on Katie Ledecky as Tokyo prepares to host Pan Pacific Championships
Swimming superstars Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel lead a powerful United States team against a world-class field at this week's Pan Pacific Championships, hoping to gain valuable pre-Olympic ...
Japan's Yukiko Ueno pitches against Canada in a Women's Softball World Championship game on Tuesday at Akitsu Stadium in Narashino, Chiba Prefecture. Japan defeated Canada 2-0.
U.S. pounds South Africa at softball worlds
Kristi Merritt and Sahvanna Jaquish homered as the United States beat South Africa 7-0 in five innings to remain undefeated at the Women's Softball World Championship on Tuesday. Merritt...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Japan Amateur Boxing Federation President Akira Yamane announces his resignation at a news conference on Wednesday in Osaka. | AFP-JIJI

,