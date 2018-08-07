Carp jump on Dragons hurler Onelki Garcia in early innings en route to victory

The Hiroshima Carp battered Chunichi Dragons starter Onelki Garcia on their way to a 6-2 win in the Central League on Tuesday night.

Hiroshima’s red-hot batting lineup sent Garcia (11-6) to an early shower after scoring five runs in the opening three innings, including three in the bottom of the first.

Kris Johnson (9-2) got the win for the CL-leading Carp after going seven innings deep. He struck out five and allowed two runs on five hits, with one walk.

Yoshihiro Maru, Seiya Suzuki and Xavier Batista drove in runs in the first inning before Ryosuke Kikuchi added another in the second, bringing home Yoshiyuki Ishihara on a two-strike, two-out single.

Suzuki compounded Garcia’s woes with an opposite field home run in the third. It was the 18th homer of the season for the outfielder, who went 3-of-4 on the night.

Garcia made it through the fourth before Chunichi skipper Shigekazu Mori replaced the Cuban left-hander with Koji Fukutani.

The Dragons got their first run when Ryosuke Hirata made it home on a Nobumasa Fukuda groundout in the top of the fifth.

Dayan Viciedo scored for Chunichi on a Fukuda fly out in the top of the seventh. Hiroshima shortstop Kosuke Tanaka tripled in the bottom of the inning before scoring on a single to center field by Maru.

Tigers 7, Giants 4

At Tokyo Dome, Hanshin tagged Yomiuri starter Tetsuya Utsumi for four runs in the first inning as it extended its win streak to three following a series sweep over Tokyo Yakult.

BayStars 4, Swallows 1

At Tokyo’s Jingu Stadium, Neftali Soto produced the winning runs for Yokohama with a two-run homer in the top of the fourth.

The home run off Tokyo Yakult starter Yasuhiro Ogawa (5-5) was No. 17 of the season for the Puerto Rican right fielder.

PACIFIC LEAGUE

Lions 6, Buffaloes 0

At Osaka’s Kyocera Dome, Seibu had multi-hit efforts from Hideto Asamura, Tomoya Mori and Shuta Tonosaki in a rout of Orix.

Shinsaburo Tawata (12-4) got the win after striking out nine in 7-1/3 innings.

Fighters 2, Eagles 2 (12)

At Sapporo Dome, Hokkaido Nippon Ham and Tohoku Rakuten remained deadlocked at the end of 12 innings.

Takuya Nakashima tied the scores with an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth after the visitors went up 2-1 in the top of the inning.

Hawks 3, Marines 2

At Chiba’s Zozo Marine Stadium, Fukuoka SoftBank third baseman Nobuhiro Matsuda drove in the winning run in the top of the seventh off Chiba Lotte reliever Daiki Iwashita in a rain-delayed encounter.